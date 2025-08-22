MetaMask Just Launched Its Own Dollar Stablecoin

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 03:08
U
U$0.01455-21.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05088-2.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.411-5.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10113-2.56%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.11772-12.88%
Altcoins
MetaMask Just Launched Its Own Dollar Stablecoin – Here’s Why It Could Change Everything

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial crypto wallet owned by Consensys, is preparing to launch its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), later this year.

The new token will be issued by Bridge, a stablecoin platform recently acquired by Stripe, and powered by liquidity provider M0. Unlike many existing stablecoins, mUSD is being designed with cross-chain functionality at its core, enabling seamless movement across networks through M0’s liquidity system.

According to Consensys, the stablecoin will first roll out on Ethereum and Linea, its in-house Ethereum layer-2 network. By integrating mUSD directly into MetaMask, the wallet’s more than 30 million users will be able to use the asset for swaps, bridging, lending, and other DeFi applications without leaving the platform.

The company also revealed plans to tie the new token into real-world payments. A MetaMask Card, developed in collaboration with Mastercard, is expected to launch later this year, allowing holders to spend mUSD on everyday purchases.

MetaMask emphasized that the stablecoin will be backed one-to-one with dollar-equivalent reserves and is meant to simplify the self-custodial experience for new Web3 users. Gal Eldar, MetaMask’s product lead, described the launch as a way to “lower the barriers” for onboarding into crypto while reducing costs for people moving funds on-chain.

The announcement comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law establishing clearer rules for stablecoin issuers.

With a stronger regulatory framework now in place, more major players are stepping into the stablecoin race. Just this week, Trump’s World Liberty Financial minted nearly 10% of the supply of its USD1 stablecoin, signaling how competitive the market for regulated digital dollars is becoming.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

telegram

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/metamask-just-launched-its-own-dollar-stablecoin-heres-why-it-could-change-everything/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
Honorswap
HONOR$0.4369--%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000383-2.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1177-2.48%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
U
U$0.01455-21.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274-2.37%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:07
Partager
One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

CaptainAltcoin’s YouTube channel has released another important video, this time digging into one of the slickest scams in crypto today. In the video, we show how a single click cost a trader over a million dollars in wrapped Bitcoin – and why protecting your wallet has never been more important. In crypto, your wallet is
Bitcoin
BTC$112,514.45-1.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10084-2.96%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000844-28.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

One Click, Millions in BTC and USDT Gone: The Crypto Scam You Need to Know About

Top Searched Crypto Under $1 in 2025: BlockDAG, PEPE, SEI & KAS Picks

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS