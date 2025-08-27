MetaMask launches social login feature using Google and Apple accounts for wallet access

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:52
MetaMask introduced a social login feature on Aug. 26, allowing users to create and manage crypto wallets using Google or Apple accounts.

According to the announcement, the initiative aims to eliminate the complexity of traditional 12-word seed phrases in its latest crypto adoption initiative.

The self-custodial wallet service streamlined wallet creation into two steps: signing in with a Google o r Apple ID and creating a unique password. Users can then access their wallets without manually managing Secret Recovery Phrases (SRP), which MetaMask generates and stores securely behind the scenes.

MetaMask stated:

The company added that the social login feature addresses a primary obstacle for crypto newcomers: managing complex seed phrases to secure wallet access.

Keeping it self-custodial

The social login system preserves MetaMask’s self-custodial nature while reducing user friction.

No single entity, including MetaMask, can access all components needed to retrieve users’ Secret Recovery Phrases. Only the combination of social credentials and the user’s unique password can unlock the SRP on local devices.

The architecture ensures that social credentials work in conjunction with user passwords to unlock locally stored wallet information.

The system combines “Web2 familiarity with Web3 security,” according to the company, providing seamless wallet management without compromising asset control.

MetaMask emphasized that wallet security depends on users creating and managing secure passwords. Lost passwords cannot be recovered, maintaining the non-custodial principles that distinguish crypto wallets from traditional financial accounts.

Broader adoption strategy

The social login launch follows MetaMask’s Aug. 21 announcement of its planned stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), developed in collaboration with Stripe-owned Bridge and decentralized platform M0.

The stablecoin will debut on Ethereum and layer-2 blockchain Linea. It is backed 1:1 by dollar-equivalent assets and integrated into major DeFi protocols.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/metamask-launches-social-login-feature-using-google-and-apple-accounts-for-wallet-access/

