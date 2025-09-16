MetaMask Launches Wallet-Native Stablecoin mUSD; All The Details

MetaMask has stepped into the stablecoin arena. The popular Web3 wallet announced the launch of MetaMask USD (mUSD), its first-ever wallet-native stablecoin.

According to the token page, mUSD holds a market cap of $18.02 million with a total supply of 18.04 million at launch.

This move is more than just a token drop. It positions MetaMask as not only a wallet but also as a direct player in the stablecoin economy.

What is mUSD?

MetaMask USD ($mUSD) is a dollar-denominated stablecoin fully integrated into the MetaMask ecosystem. It works seamlessly across swaps, bridges, and on/off ramps. Users can also spend it in the real world via the MetaMask Card, accepted at more than 150 million merchants worldwide.

The stablecoin is issued by Bridge, a Stripe-owned entity that mints and burns tokens using the M0 protocol. Bridge is the first U.S.-regulated issuer on the M0 network, making mUSD a compliant, regulated asset.

MetaMask emphasizes that this isn’t just another stablecoin. It’s the first wallet-native stablecoin, tightly woven into the MetaMask experience.

MetaMask Key Features

MetaMask highlighted several features of mUSD:

🦊 Strong liquidity & incentives on Linea

🦊 Lowest-cost fiat onramps directly in MetaMask

🦊 Native integration with MetaMask Swap and Bridge

🦊 Spendable via MetaMask Card at 150M+ merchants

🦊 Powered by Transak for seamless user access

The contract address for $mUSD is:

`0xaca92e438df0b2401ff60da7e4337b687a2435da`

Stablecoins have long been central to DeFi. They power liquidity pools, trading pairs, lending protocols, and payments. But until now, they’ve been external to wallets. Users had to bridge or import them before use.

MetaMask flips this model. With mUSD, stablecoins are native to the wallet. That means:

⚡️ Cheapest fiat on/off ramps built into MetaMask

⚡️ Instant liquidity across Ethereum and Linea

⚡️ Seamless DeFi integration from the start

⚡️ Real-world spending with merchants globally

This reduces friction across the user journey: onboarding → using → building → spending.

A Game-Changer for Builders

For developers, mUSD is infrastructure. It unlocks a smoother flow for users coming into Web3. Instead of depending on third-party stablecoins, dapps can integrate directly with mUSD.

This unlocks new opportunities:

Frictionless onboarding for new users

Reliable liquidity for dapps and protocols

Composability with other DeFi systems

Trust through regulation with Bridge as issuer

Builders no longer need to patch together external stablecoin rails. The wallet itself becomes the foundation.

Market Context To Watch

Stablecoins remain one of the largest segments of the crypto market. Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) dominate with market caps above $100B and $30B, respectively. By contrast, MetaMask USD’s $18.02M market cap may look small, but its integration advantage makes it different.

Instead of competing solely on liquidity depth, mUSD competes on ease of access and ecosystem fit. The fact that it’s wallet-native is the differentiator.

The common theme? mUSD isn’t just another stablecoin, it’s a wallet upgrade.

MetaMask USD represents a new model for stablecoins. Instead of existing outside wallets and forcing users to bridge, swap, or import, mUSD comes built-in. It’s self-custodial, composable, and globally spendable.

With a market cap of $18.02M and growing, mUSD is still small compared to giants like USDT and USDC. But its native integration, regulated issuance, and real-world utility give it a unique position.

For users, it means lower costs, smoother transactions, and everyday usability. For builders, it means infrastructure that reduces friction across the Web3 stack.

MetaMask didn’t just launch a stablecoin. It launched a new way of thinking about wallets, money, and DeFi.

