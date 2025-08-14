MetaMask, Linea and Brevis team up to launch ZK-proof rewards for Metamask card users

2025/08/14
MetaMask has teamed up with Ethereum layer-2 network Linea and zero-knowledge infrastructure provider Brevis to roll out a verifiable rewards program for MetaMask cardholders.

Summary
  • MetaMask, Linea, and Brevis launched a ZK-proof rewards program for MetaMask Card users, announced August 13, 2025.
  • Eligible users earn a 2.4% APR boost on Aave’s Linea market plus cashback rewards.
  • The system uses zero-knowledge proofs for transparent, trustless reward verification.

According to an Aug. 13 announcement by Brevis, the initiative offers eligible MetaMask Card users a passive 2.4% fixed annual percentage rate boost when lending or borrowing USD Coin (USDC) on Aave’s (AAVE) Linea market. Rewards are limited to a combined cap of 5,000 USDC in collateral and debt.

Eligibility requires completing at least one transaction with the card. Rewards are calculated every four hours and can be claimed via Incentra, Brevis’s on-chain rewards platform, without additional sign-ups or liquidity operations.

The program is powered by Brevis’s zero-knowledge proof technology, which verifies lending and borrowing information directly from Aave’s smart contracts. This ensures reward distribution without the need for manual verification or centralized databases, allowing any user to independently verify payout accuracy.

A blueprint for transparent web3 incentives

According to the announcement, the campaign addresses long-standing issues in web3 incentives, such as opaque tracking and high participation barriers. By integrating ZK proofs, the rewards process becomes fully trustless and transparent.

Every four hours, Brevis computes the time-weighted average of a user’s collateral and debt, produces a proof of eligibility and reward calculation, and submits it to Linea’s smart contract for on-chain verification. Linea and MetaMask have framed the campaign as more than a promotional effort, calling it a model for permissionless, verifiable incentive systems.

In addition to boosted yields, MetaMask Card users can earn between 1% and 3% cashback in USDC on purchases, plus up to 10% back in “Coinmunity” rewards, tokens, NFTs, or other digital assets issued directly by participating brands on Linea.

Community speculation regarding Metamask stablecoin

The campaign arrives amid speculation over MetaMask’s potential product roadmap. While unconfirmed, industry chatter points to the possible launch of a MetaMask-branded stablecoin, mUSD or mmUSD, later this month. A separate native token, MASK, has been rumored for years, though MetaMask’s parent company, ConsenSys, maintains that no such token exists at present.

For now, the focus is on using layer-2 scalability and ZK proofs to make on-chain rewards as seamless as traditional finance perks, while preserving the transparency and composability of DeFi.

