MetaMask now lets users create a crypto wallet with Google or Apple accounts

Key Takeaways

MetaMask has introduced a social login feature enabling wallet creation and recovery via Google or Apple accounts.

The new system streamlines wallet setup while retaining user control and self-custody of digital assets.

Popular crypto wallet provider MetaMask has unveiled a new social login feature that enables users to set up their wallets using Google or Apple accounts.

The move is aimed at making crypto wallet management simpler and more user-friendly while keeping security intact. The new login options let users sign in with familiar web2 accounts, in addition to the existing 12-word Secret Recovery Phrase (SRP) method.

Users can now sign in with their Google or Apple ID and create a secure password. The SRP is automatically generated in the background and can be recovered using the same social account credentials and password.

MetaMask emphasizes that the self-custodial nature of its wallets remains intact.

The company warns that password security remains critical, as lost passwords cannot be recovered.

Traditional crypto wallets require users to manage a 12-word Secret Recovery Phrase, which offers strong security but can be difficult to track. The social login feature maintains user control over digital assets while reducing the complexity of seed phrase management.