MetaMask to Launch Its Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO

MetaMask, the world’s leading Web3 wallet and gateway to decentralized apps, is gearing up to launch its own token. In a recent interview, Consensys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin revealed that a MetaMask token could be launched much earlier than people think, sparking excitement among users and investors who have long been waiting for such a move.

MetaMask Token To Launch Soon

The idea of a MetaMask token isn’t new. Rumors have circulated for years, but Lubin’s comments add weight to the speculation. According to him, the project has been carefully studying the right time to roll it out.

If launched, the token, possibly called MASK, could bring rewards, voting power, and more use for MetaMask users.

Interestingly, MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay had also shared earlier that if a native token is introduced, it would be promoted directly inside the wallet itself. Since MetaMask has millions of users worldwide, the token could quickly reach a huge audience.

Why Now Might Be the Right Time

One reason this discussion is heating up is the current regulatory landscape. Finlay noted that rules around token launches are relatively relaxed right now, making the timing safer for such a release. 

In a space where regulations can change quickly, this window of opportunity may not last long.

MetaMask’s Strong User Base to Back the Token

Beyond speculation, MetaMask’s massive reach could play a crucial role in the token’s success. As of mid-2025, the wallet reported over 30 million monthly active users, making it the top non-custodial wallet for Ethereum and compatible blockchains. 

It has been downloaded more than 10 million times and currently supports 11 blockchains, including new Layer-2 networks. Even web traffic shows its dominance, with 5.64 million visits to metamask.io in August 2025, mostly from the U.S., India, Germany, Canada, and Australia. 

Meanwhile, its built-in swap feature has already generated over $325 million in cumulative revenue, demonstrating its deep integration within the DeFi and token exchange ecosystem.

MetaMask’s Big Step for the Ecosystem

For many in the crypto space, MetaMask isn’t just another wallet, it’s the main gateway into Web3. That’s why the possibility of its own token is creating so much anticipation. 

It signals not just a new asset to trade, but also a new way for users to take part in MetaMask’s growth.

