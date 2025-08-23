MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/23 01:00
M
M$0.45409-0.76%
U
U$0.0163+13.98%
REAL
REAL$0.05444+7.31%
GET
GET$0.01+0.85%
MORE
MORE$0.10236+2.31%
USDC
USDC$0.9999-0.01%

As per the source, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is expected to launch by the end of August 2025. With over 30 million users worldwide, MetaMask is moving from being just a crypto wallet to offering its stable digital dollar. This launch signals a shift in how stablecoins may be used in both DeFi and daily transactions.

What is MetaMask mUSD Stablecoin?

MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is a dollar-pegged token backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash reserves. It will function as an ERC-20 token, ensuring smooth compatibility across Ethereum and Layer-2 platforms like Linea.

Unlike traditional stablecoins such as USDT or USDC, mUSD will exist natively inside MetaMask, giving users the ability to mint, store, swap, and spend directly within the wallet. This design positions MetaMask as a full-service hub for stable dollar transactions.

MetaMask stablecoin launchWhat is MetaMask mUSD Stablecoin?

Who’s Behind the Project?

RolePartnerResponsibility
Payments & IssuanceBridge (Stripe)Oversees token issuance and payment infrastructure
InfrastructureM^0 ProtocolProvides a decentralized issuance framework
Custody & ReservesBlackstoneManages reserves and ensures a secure treasury

This structure blends institutional oversight with decentralized infrastructure, creating a model that balances compliance with accessibility.

When and Where Will It Launch?

According to an official source, the launch will follow a phased rollout:

  • Week 1: Announcement and governance details.
  • Week 2: Limited beta release.
  • Week 3: Full availability by late August 2025.
  • September: Integration into DeFi protocols.
  • Q4 2025: Expansion across global networks.

An official report confirmed that the stablecoin will go live on Ethereum and Linea first. By the end of the year, MetaMask Card holders will be able to spend mUSD directly at Mastercard merchants worldwide.

What Sets It Apart?

Seamless Wallet Integration

Every function happens within MetaMask. From minting to bridging, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin eliminates the need for external platforms.

Yield from Reserves

As it is reported, the reserves invested in U.S. Treasuries may generate yield. MetaMask could share parts of this yield with users or reinvest in lowering costs.

Compliance and Transparency

The launch follows the U.S. GENIUS Act, ensuring strict 1:1 reserve ratios, independent audits, and AML/KYC compliance. This could set a benchmark for wallet-native stablecoins.

Market Position

With its massive user base, MetaMask is positioned to challenge dominant stablecoins like USDT and USDC. Adoption could be swift since MetaMask already has an enormous user base and a built-in distribution channel that makes access effortless.

MetaMask mUSD StablecoinProjected market share showing how MetaMask mUSD stablecoin could compete with USDT, USDC, and DAI in 2025

What Users Gain

  • Faster on/off ramps without leaving the wallet.
  • Lower transaction fees for swaps and payments.
  • Everyday usability via MetaMask Card and Mastercard network.
  • Regulatory confidence through U.S.-compliant design.
  • Expanded DeFi access with a stable, wallet-native asset.

This combination could turn MetaMask mUSD stablecoin into a go-to digital dollar for both traders and everyday users.

Conclusion

Based on the latest research, MetaMask mUSD stablecoin could become a defining force in the stablecoin market. It combines trusted reserves, institutional backing, and wallet-native usability in one package. For users, it promises a more straightforward way to hold, spend, and move digital dollars.

For the broader crypto market, it introduces a credible alternative to USDT and USDC—one that lives inside a tool millions already rely on. If adoption scales, mUSD may set a new standard for how digital dollars operate in both DeFi and real-world payments.

To get more detailed insights into the world of cryptocurrencies, check out our latest articles.

Summary

The MetaMask mUSD stablecoin is set to launch on Ethereum and Linea, offering users a dollar-backed token fully integrated into the MetaMask wallet. Backed by U.S. Treasuries and managed by Blackstone, it aims to deliver stability, compliance, and everyday utility. Users will be able to swap, bridge, and even spend mUSD with the MetaMask Card. With regulatory clarity under the GENIUS Act and MetaMask’s massive user base, mUSD could quickly become a trusted rival to USDT and USDC.

FAQs on MetaMask mUSD stablecoin

What is MetaMask mUSD stablecoin?

A wallet-native, dollar-pegged stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries and cash.

When will it launch?

Mid-to-late August 2025, with full availability by month’s end.

Where can it be used?

On Ethereum, Linea, DeFi protocols, and via the MetaMask Card at Mastercard merchants.

How does it differ from USDT or USDC?

It is integrated directly into MetaMask, offering compliance and seamless usability.

Who manages the reserves?

Blackstone manages custody and U.S. Treasury reserves.

Glossary of Key Terms

Stablecoin: A digital asset pegged to a fiat currency like the U.S. dollar.

ERC-20: A token standard on Ethereum for compatibility.

Layer-2: A blockchain built on Ethereum to improve speed and reduce costs.

On/Off Ramps: Tools to convert between fiat money and crypto.

GENIUS Act: U.S. legislation regulating stablecoins with strict reserve rules.

Sources / References

CoinDesk

CoinSpeaker

Crypto Briefing 

Ainvest 

Decrypt

Yahoo Finance 

Stablecoin Insider 

CoinLaw

Read More: MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?">MetaMask to Launch mUSD Stablecoin: A Direct Rival to USDC and USDT?

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
COM$0.022764+4.35%
ETH
ETH$4,805.33+13.34%
Partager
CoinGape2025/08/23 00:47
Partager
VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

TLDR VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street. JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors. VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF. SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs. JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance. VanEck has [...] The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.
EVER
EVER$0.01311+77.88%
VIA
VIA$0.0159+1.27%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 01:30
Partager
Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De cryptomarkt zit in een fase waarin koersen elkaar snel achter elkaar naar nieuwe all time highs brengen. Bitcoin stond een tijdje boven de $120.000, en altcoins lijken klaar om te volgen. In dit soort fases is de verleiding groot om “nog even te wachten”, met het risico dat je uiteindelijk te laat verkoopt en je papieren winst in rook ziet opgaan. Een plan maken voor je exit is daarom cruciaal. Een methode die steeds meer beleggers gebruiken, is de 3 x 25-methode. Wat houdt de methode in? De 3 x 25-methode is simpel: je verkoopt telkens een kwart van je positie bij vooraf bepaalde koersdoelen. Op die manier neem je al tussentijds winst, zonder alles te vroeg van de hand te doen. Het idee is dat je drie keer 25% van je positie verkoopt, en de resterende 25% bewaart voor het geval de markt nóg gekker doet. Het mooie van dit systeem is dat je niet hoeft te gokken waar de top ligt. Je legt vooraf een plan vast, en laat je emoties erbuiten. Een rekenvoorbeeld Stel je koopt voor €8.000 aan Ethereum bij een koers van €2.000 per ETH. Dat betekent dat je 4 ETH in bezit hebt. Je hanteert de 3 x 25-methode en stelt de volgende doelen: Bij €2.500 verkoop je 25% van je positie: 1 ETH. Op dat moment heb je €2.500 terug in cash en staat je resterende investering nog op winst. Bij €3.200 verkoop je opnieuw 25%: nog eens 1 ETH. Je hebt nu in totaal €5.700 veiliggesteld. Bij €4.000 verkoop je de derde tranche: 1 ETH. Je hebt dan al €9.700 uit de markt gehaald, terwijl je aanvankelijk €8.000 had ingelegd. Met het laatste kwart (1 ETH) speel je verder. Mocht Ethereum daarna stijgen naar €6.000 of zelfs €10.000, dan profiteer je nog steeds mee. Zakt de koers terug, dan heb je in elk geval al winst genomen en je inleg plus meer terugverdiend. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom werkt dit zo goed? Veel beleggers maken de fout te lang te wachten. Ze zien hun portfolio verdubbelen, maar hopen stiekem op een verdriedubbeling. Wanneer de markt dan draait, eindigen ze uiteindelijk toch met verlies ondanks dat ze eerst op flinke winst stonden. De 3 x 25-methode voorkomt dat je in deze valkuil trapt. Ook geeft het rust: je hoeft niet continu de markt in de gaten te houden of in paniek te verkopen. Je orders staan al klaar en worden automatisch uitgevoerd zodra je koersdoelen bereikt worden. Psychologie en belasting Naast bescherming tegen volatiliteit speelt psychologie een grote rol. In een bull markt wordt iedereen hebzuchtig. Het voelt altijd alsof je te vroeg verkoopt. Toch laat de praktijk zien dat beleggers die discipline hebben, uiteindelijk beter scoren dan degenen die blijven gokken op ‘nog hoger’. Daarnaast is het slim om rekening te houden met belasting. In Nederland valt crypto in box 3, waarbij de Belastingdienst elk jaar kijkt naar je vermogen. Door tijdig winst te nemen en een deel apart te zetten, voorkom je verrassingen achteraf. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hoe pas je dit toe? De 3 x 25-methode klinkt eenvoudig, maar juist die eenvoud maakt het zo sterk. Je legt vooraf duidelijke doelen vast, neemt stapsgewijs winst en behoudt tegelijk exposure voor het geval de markt nog verder doorschiet. In het rekenvoorbeeld heb je je initiële €8.000 investering al ruimschoots terugverdiend voordat de markt zijn absolute top bereikt. Daarmee ben je beschermd tegen een scherpe correctie, zonder het gevoel te hebben dat je de boot volledig mist. Of je nu handelt in Bitcoin, Ethereum of kleinere altcoins: een exitstrategie is onmisbaar. Met de 3 x 25-methode voorkom je dat emoties je beslissingen overnemen en zorg je ervoor dat je altijd met winst van tafel gaat. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.0163+13.98%
SLIM
SLIM$0.04269+8.81%
EFFECT
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

Nvidia AI Chips Face Critical Halt: Unpacking Beijing’s Shocking Security Concerns in the China Market