MetaMask to launch mUSD stablecoin in partnership with Stripe's Bridge

2025/08/22 03:16
  • MetaMask has announced it will roll out mUSD, a stablecoin built for its self-custodial wallet, on Ethereum and Linea.
  • mUSD will allow users to transact across dapps and DeFi protocols in the MetaMask ecosystem.
  • Metamask is developing mUSD in partnership with Stripe's stablecoin issuance platform Bridge.

Crypto self-custody wallet MetaMask stated on Thursday that it plans to launch MetaMask USD (mUSD), a stablecoin built for decentralized apps (dapps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms in its ecosystem.

MetaMask set to roll out native stablecoin mUSD on Ethereum and Linea

Cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask plans to launch its native stablecoin mUSD, powered by decentralized stablecoin infrastructure M0, as stated in a statement on Thursday.

MetaMask claims mUSD is the first stablecoin launched by a self-custody crypto wallet. It added that the token is a highly liquid asset that will allow direct 1:1 conversion between fiat and crypto across select payment channels.

mUSD will be issued by stablecoin issuance platform Bridge, which is a subsidiary of payment giant Stripe. The stablecoin will be deployed directly into MetaMask's product suite, including dapps and DeFi protocols, enabling users to hold and spend directly on their wallet.

Although the exact time of its launch isn't stated, mUSD will initially roll out on Ethereum and the Layer-2 platform Linea. MetaMask also plans to integrate mUSD across core protocols, including lending markets, DEXs and custodial platforms over time.

"By integrating natively into MetaMask's product offering, it will allow us to cut through some of the most stubborn barriers in web3 and reduce both friction and costs for people onboarding directly into a self-custodial wallet," said Gal Eldar, Product Lead at MetaMask.

Following the launch of mUSD on-chain, MetaMask claims it will make its stablecoin available for off-chain payments via the MetaMask Card.

"With MetaMask USD, users can bring their money on-chain, put it to work, spend it almost anywhere, and use it like money should be used," Eldar added.

The announcement comes amid a rise in stablecoin issuance following the passage of the GENIUS Act last month, which serves as the legal statute for stablecoin issuers.

The stablecoin market capitalization is at $277 billion, according to DefiLlama data, with analysts expecting it to reach a milestone of $2 trillion by 2028.

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Major Asian economies step on the stablecoin throttle, India’s reconsiders punitive crypto tax, and more. Major Asian economies are accelerating their stablecoin initiatives, with notable moves from Japan and China over the past week.Japans top financial regulator is reportedly preparing to approve the countrys first yen-pegged stablecoin within the year. The token, issued by fintech startup JPYC, will be backed by liquid assets such as government bonds. According to finance outlet Nikkei, JPYC is expected to register as a money-transfer business this month and aims to issue 1 trillion yen (about $6.81 billion) worth of stablecoins over the next three years.Read more
Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

TLDR Chainlink becomes the first oracle network to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. The new certifications validate Chainlink’s compliance with international security and operational standards. Chainlink now offers secure solutions for decentralized finance and financial institutions. Chainlink’s compliance strengthens its partnerships with major financial institutions like UBS and SWIFT. Chainlink announced a significant [...] The post Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
