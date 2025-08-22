MetaMask to Roll Out mUSD on Ethereum and Linea Blockchains

Coinstats
2025/08/22
Highlights:

  • Ethereum crypto wallet, MetaMask, has announced plans to roll out mUSD on the Ethereum and LinaBuild networks.
  • Upon launch, MetaMask’s USD will play a significant role on the LineaBuild network.
  • mUSD users will benefit from dollar-denominated holding, spending, and transactions.

MetaMask crypto wallet has shared an update on its long-anticipated MetaMask USD (mUSD) launch. In an August 21 tweet, the Web3 wallet announced that mUSD will launch later this year on Ethereum and LineaBuild. MetaMask added that the stablecoin will play a significant role in the Linea ecosystem, powering services like on-ramps, swaps, and bridging on the platform. In addition, mUSD will allow users to benefit from dollar-denominated holdings, spending, and transactions. The stablecoin will soon be available for spending via the MetaMask Card across several Mastercard merchants.

LineaBuild, a Layer 2 network platform, confirmed the launch details on its verified X handle. In the tweet, Linear noted that mUSD will debut on the Linea network as the first stablecoin launched by a self-custodial wallet.

LineaBuild stated:

Details About mUSD Issuance and Minting Operations

MetaMask noted that Bridge, a stablecoin issuance firm owned by Stripe, will issue mUSD, while M0, another stablecoin company, will mint the token, leveraging its decentralized infrastructure. mUSD will also be fully backed 1:1 by dollar-like assets to ensure its stability. Additionally, M0’s liquidity network will provide real-time transparency and cross-chain composability, making transfers easier across multiple blockchains.

MetaMask plans to generate yield from mUSD similar to leading stablecoin issuers like Tether and Coinbase. According to old announcements, MetaMask will generate yields from reserves backing mUSD. These reserves will include interest-bearing assets like short-term US Treasuries. Aside from potential yields from the stablecoin, MetaMask also aims to expand its network operations with the mUSD launch. This will strengthen the crypto wallet’s position among its peers in the highly competitive crypto space.

MetaMask’s mUSD Launch Date Remains Unknown

In today’s announcement, MetaMask was not specific about its stablecoin’s launch date. The crypto wallet stated that mUSD will launch later this year. It also added that it will share more updates about the anticipated launch in the coming weeks. Despite the uncertain timeline about MetaMask’s mUSD launch date, Crypto2community’s report on August 14 cited insider info suggesting a late August debut. It is left to be seen how events unfold by month’s end.

Stablecoin Popularity Continues to Grow

On August 20, Crypto2Community reported that China is planning to introduce a yuan-backed stablecoin as part of efforts to expand its financial power. The stablecoin will also serve as a shield against dollar dominance. Despite its strict crypto regulations, China may rethink its stance to approve the stablecoin’s launch.

Similarly, South Korea also disclosed plans to submit a stablecoin bill in October. The move forms part of the nation’s effort to expand its digital asset framework. The nation’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) will establish clear rules for the stablecoin issuance, internal controls, and collateral management. Remarkably, leading financial firms in South Korea have also voiced strong support for the won-pegged stablecoin, highlighting its significance.

In related news, Japan also recently announced plans to launch its first yen-backed stablecoin led by JPYC. If approved, the stablecoin would become Japan’s first-ever domestic digital currency backed by fiat.

