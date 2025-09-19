MetaMask Token to Launch Sooner After mUSD Stablecoin: Consensys CEO Joe Lubin

Consensys CEO and Ethereum founder Joe Lubin has confirmed the imminent launch of MetaMask’s proposed MASK token. He claims the MASK token will come “sooner” than many people expected, with the token likely related to decentralization aspects of the MetaMask crypto wallet.

MetaMask to Launch MASK Token Sooner

Consensys CEO Joseph “Joe” Lubin, in an interview on September 19, hinted that MetaMask crypto wallet will launch its MASK token sooner than expected. MetaMask is an Ethereum-based self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys.

Lubin revealed that the token is closely tied to the decentralization of specific aspects of the MetaMask platform. While the official tokenomics are still unclear, it is expected that early and swap-active MetaMask users will be rewarded.

Recently, MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay also stated that if MetaMask’s native token is launched, it would be promoted directly within the wallet. He noted that the favorable regulatory environment amid the crypto-friendly Trump administration makes token issuance safer.

The token could come on its Linea network, a fully EVM equivalent zero-knowledge rollup layer-2 blockchain. Last week, Joe Lubin mentioned that Linea will open up rewards opportunities further, mostly in platforms from Consensys and some other protocols. “MetaMask and Linea are cooking somETHing together to make this happen,” he added.

MetaMask USD (mUSD) Stablecoin Launch

Recently, MetaMask launched a native stablecoin MetaMask USD (mUSD), as the stablecoin race picked up pace after the GENIUS Act. Issued by Bridge, a Stripe company, and powered by M0’s decentralized stablecoin infrastructure, mUSD became the first stablecoin created by a self-custodial wallet.

Notably, the stablecoin was launched on Ethereum and Linea. As a wallet-native stablecoin MetaMask USD is designed to ease the crypto adoption from on-ramping and holding to earning and spending.

With a market cap quickly rising to $53.4 million, mUSD could play a key part in MASK token adoption and the decentralized aspects of the wallet Lubin mentioned. The trading volume has increased by 52% in the last 24 hours.