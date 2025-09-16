MetaMask Unveils mUSD With Transak Powering Wallet Onramps

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/16
TLDR

  • MetaMask Launches mUSD With Transak Onramp to Simplify Stablecoin Purchases
  • MetaMask Adds Native mUSD Stablecoin, Partners With Transak for Fiat Onramp
  • MetaMask & Transak Unveil Seamless mUSD Access for U.S. and EU Users
  • mUSD Becomes MetaMask’s Native Dollar as Transak Powers Stablecoin Onramps
  • MetaMask Introduces mUSD With Transak Integration to Streamline Web3 Payments

MetaMask has integrated mUSD as its first native stablecoin and named Transak as the exclusive onramp provider. This partnership enables users in the U.S. and EU to purchase mUSD directly within MetaMask’s wallet interface. The collaboration aims to streamline stablecoin access with seamless bank and card-based transactions.

Transak Becomes Exclusive Onramp for MetaMask

Transak now powers all stablecoin deposits within the MetaMask app, replacing previous third-party redirects with an embedded deposit experience. Users can fund their MetaMask wallets using SEPA, ACH, wire, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. This system allows faster access to stablecoins like mUSD, USDC, and USDT.

The integration simplifies user flows and reduces steps in purchasing stablecoins directly within the wallet. Transak emphasized transparency and 1:1 pricing, though fee details remain undisclosed. MetaMask users can now convert fiat to mUSD without leaving the app, enhancing the overall experience.

The company also plans to introduce virtual IBANs with named identifiers later this year to support fiat transfers further. Transak stated that its infrastructure ensures optimized routing through direct relationships with banks and issuers. This backend efficiency improves liquidity and access to mUSD and other stablecoins globally.

MetaMask Introduces mUSD as Native Digital Dollar

mUSD is now live within MetaMask, serving as the wallet’s native dollar-denominated stablecoin. The asset is issued by Bridge, a stablecoin platform owned by Stripe, and operates using M0’s decentralized infrastructure. MetaMask positions mUSD as its default digital unit for in-app transactions.

The stablecoin is fully backed 1:1 by high-quality dollar equivalents and includes real-time transparency for users. It is also designed for composability across chains through M0’s liquidity layer. MetaMask claims this approach enhances usability and trust for users managing stablecoin holdings.

MetaMask becomes the first self-custodial wallet to issue and integrate its own native stablecoin. mUSD will function across the MetaMask ecosystem, including swaps, staking, and future DeFi features. This strategic move positions MetaMask to compete more directly with centralized platforms offering stablecoins.

Broader Stablecoin Competition Heats Up

MetaMask’s release of mUSD follows increasing activity in the stablecoin sector, particularly with new entrants launching U.S.-compliant tokens. Tether recently announced plans for USAT, another regulated stablecoin aimed at meeting stricter compliance rules. Hyperliquid has also revealed plans to launch a native stablecoin for its exchange.

Traditional financial institutions are re-entering the tokenized dollar market due to improved regulatory clarity in the U.S. MetaMask’s move signals that wallets are no longer passive interfaces but active participants in financial infrastructure. By offering mUSD, MetaMask challenges the dominance of USDC and USDT within Ethereum and beyond.

With Transak as a partner, MetaMask has taken a firm step toward simplifying fiat-to-stablecoin flows. The embedded onramp, combined with a native stablecoin like mUSD, supports MetaMask’s aim to become a comprehensive digital wallet solution. This partnership enhances MetaMask’s role in the evolving stablecoin and Web3 payments landscape.

 

