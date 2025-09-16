The post MetaMask Unveils Native Stablecoin mUSD to Enhance Liquidity appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

MetaMask, a well-established digital asset wallet focused on the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem, has announced the launch of its stablecoin. The MetaMask USD (mUSD) is a stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, initially issued on the Ethereum network and an EVM layer two (L2) scaling solution Linea (LINEA).

How Will MetaMask USD Function?

The MetaMask USD will be compatible with MetaMask’s services and spendable with the MetaMask Card. The MetaMask team unveiled the mUSD stablecoin to enhance liquidity within its ecosystem, in addition to Linea-based incentives.

According to the announcement, the mUSD will offer users low-cost fiat on-ramps in MetaMask. The MetaMask team worked closely with the M0 Protocol and Bridge.xyz to facilitate the development of the mUSD.

Market Picture

According to market data from MetaMask’s site, the mUSD had a market cap of about $20.3 million and a total traded volume of around $32.35 million at the time of this writing.

The mUSD is well-positioned to grow exponentially in the coming months fueled by the vast user base at MetaMask and the favorable regulatory framework. MetaMask launched its stablecoin after the U.S. government enacted the GENIUS Act to regulate the stablecoin market.

Additionally, the MetaMask platform has significantly benefited from the charges dropped by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

How Will Users Benefit?

According to market data analysis from CoinGlass, the altcoin season index has surged above 70, signaling a parabolic rally for altcoins ahead. As such, the strategic launch of mUSD will enhance the crypto trading liquidity on MetaMask.