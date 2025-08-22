MetaMask USD Set to Go Live in 2025: Spend Crypto Anywhere Mastercard is Accepted

MetaMask is preparing to launch its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), on Ethereum and Linea.

The coin will be issued by Bridge, a Stripe-owned platform, with M0 providing liquidity infrastructure.

Users will be able to spend mUSD through the MetaMask Card at Mastercard-accepting merchants.

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial wallet from Consensys, has announced the launch of MetaMask USD (mUSD), its first native stablecoin.

This is a landmark move since no self-custodial wallet has previously created its own stablecoin. The rollout is planned for later this year and will begin on Ethereum and Linea, Consensys’ layer two network built to support DeFi growth.

According to MetaMask Product Lead Gal Eldar, the ambition is to make it easy for users to hold money on-chain and be able to access it in frictionless ways.

mUSD, as a directly integrated stablecoin into wallets, will provide token holders with a dollar-pegged token for use in day-to-day activities, whether that means sending money, swapping tokens, or checking out decentralized applications. The stablecoin is expected to provide stable liquidity across MetaMask’s expanding ecosystem.

Source: MetaMask Source: MetaMask

Also Read: MetaMask Token Plans Could Transform the Ethereum Wallet Ecosystem

MetaMask Gains Flexibility and Interoperability With M0

The stablecoin will be issued through Bridge, a Stripe-owned company that specializes in stablecoin management. Bridge oversees compliance, licensing, and reserves, ensuring the coin is fully backed.

The underlying minting process will be handled by M0, a decentralized infrastructure designed to support transparency and cross-chain use.

M0’s CEO, Luca Prosperi, explained that most current stablecoins lack the flexibility needed by major platforms. By building mUSD on top of M0, the company gains a structure that supports interoperability while guaranteeing that each coin is backed by high-quality assets.

Bridge’s co-founder Zach Abrams noted that his platform has shortened the process of launching a stablecoin from over a year to just weeks, making it possible for the company to roll out mUSD efficiently.

This collaboration gives the company the advantage of both compliance and decentralization. The setup combines the stability of traditional oversight with the openness of blockchain systems, which fits the wallet’s mission of giving users full control over their assets.

Launch Follows New U.S. Stablecoin Law

First, mUSD will be available in the wallet for bridging, transfers, and swaps between supported chains. the company plans to make it usable in real life on a day-to-day basis later in the year via the MetaMask Card.

The card is expected to be accepted anywhere Mastercard merchants are accepted worldwide, implying a direct equivalence between crypto balances and in-life spending.

The announcement comes amidst recent regulatory clarity in the United States after the GENIUS Act, the first federal payment stablecoins law, was signed into effect.

Coming as stablecoins are already powering almost $1 trillion in monthly volume, the company’s wallet-native version is primed to cement its position in connecting web3 with mainstream finance.

Also Read: MetaMask, Linea & Brevis Launch 2.4% APR ZK Rewards for Aave USDC Users