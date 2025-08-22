MetaMask USD Set to Go Live in 2025: Spend Crypto Anywhere Mastercard is Accepted

Par : Tronweekly
2025/08/22 06:42
Movement
MOVE$0.1262-2.92%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00026-18.75%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5553-1.57%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02601-3.66%
MetaMask
  • MetaMask is preparing to launch its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), on Ethereum and Linea.
  • The coin will be issued by Bridge, a Stripe-owned platform, with M0 providing liquidity infrastructure.
  • Users will be able to spend mUSD through the MetaMask Card at Mastercard-accepting merchants.

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial wallet from Consensys, has announced the launch of MetaMask USD (mUSD), its first native stablecoin.

This is a landmark move since no self-custodial wallet has previously created its own stablecoin. The rollout is planned for later this year and will begin on Ethereum and Linea, Consensys’ layer two network built to support DeFi growth.

According to MetaMask Product Lead Gal Eldar, the ambition is to make it easy for users to hold money on-chain and be able to access it in frictionless ways.

mUSD, as a directly integrated stablecoin into wallets, will provide token holders with a dollar-pegged token for use in day-to-day activities, whether that means sending money, swapping tokens, or checking out decentralized applications. The stablecoin is expected to provide stable liquidity across MetaMask’s expanding ecosystem.

image 616Source: MetaMask

Also Read: MetaMask Token Plans Could Transform the Ethereum Wallet Ecosystem

MetaMask Gains Flexibility and Interoperability With M0

The stablecoin will be issued through Bridge, a Stripe-owned company that specializes in stablecoin management. Bridge oversees compliance, licensing, and reserves, ensuring the coin is fully backed.

The underlying minting process will be handled by M0, a decentralized infrastructure designed to support transparency and cross-chain use.

M0’s CEO, Luca Prosperi, explained that most current stablecoins lack the flexibility needed by major platforms. By building mUSD on top of M0, the company gains a structure that supports interoperability while guaranteeing that each coin is backed by high-quality assets.

Bridge’s co-founder Zach Abrams noted that his platform has shortened the process of launching a stablecoin from over a year to just weeks, making it possible for the company to roll out mUSD efficiently.

This collaboration gives the company the advantage of both compliance and decentralization. The setup combines the stability of traditional oversight with the openness of blockchain systems, which fits the wallet’s mission of giving users full control over their assets.

Launch Follows New U.S. Stablecoin Law

First, mUSD will be available in the wallet for bridging, transfers, and swaps between supported chains. the company plans to make it usable in real life on a day-to-day basis later in the year via the MetaMask Card.

The card is expected to be accepted anywhere Mastercard merchants are accepted worldwide, implying a direct equivalence between crypto balances and in-life spending.

The announcement comes amidst recent regulatory clarity in the United States after the GENIUS Act, the first federal payment stablecoins law, was signed into effect.

Coming as stablecoins are already powering almost $1 trillion in monthly volume, the company’s wallet-native version is primed to cement its position in connecting web3 with mainstream finance.

Also Read: MetaMask, Linea & Brevis Launch 2.4% APR ZK Rewards for Aave USDC Users

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4782-1.64%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01913-3.23%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager
Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Major Asian economies step on the stablecoin throttle, India’s reconsiders punitive crypto tax, and more. Major Asian economies are accelerating their stablecoin initiatives, with notable moves from Japan and China over the past week.Japans top financial regulator is reportedly preparing to approve the countrys first yen-pegged stablecoin within the year. The token, issued by fintech startup JPYC, will be backed by liquid assets such as government bonds. According to finance outlet Nikkei, JPYC is expected to register as a money-transfer business this month and aims to issue 1 trillion yen (about $6.81 billion) worth of stablecoins over the next three years.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10082-3.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335-5.18%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 07:00
Partager
Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

TLDR Chainlink becomes the first oracle network to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications. The new certifications validate Chainlink’s compliance with international security and operational standards. Chainlink now offers secure solutions for decentralized finance and financial institutions. Chainlink’s compliance strengthens its partnerships with major financial institutions like UBS and SWIFT. Chainlink announced a significant [...] The post Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Wink
LIKE$0.011932+1.78%
Major
MAJOR$0.16532+3.98%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-2.97%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/22 07:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Stablecoins in Japan and China, India mulls crypto tax changes: Asia Express

Chainlink Becomes First to Achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance in 2025

Pennsylvania Bill Seeks to Ban Public Officials From Holding Bitcoin

Trading time: China's "double cut", Bitcoin volatility, on the eve of the Fed's interest rate decision, who is controlling the global financial rhythm?