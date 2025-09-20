MetaMask’s Long-Rumored Token May Arrive ‘Sooner Than Expected’, CEO Says

Consensys chief Joe Lubin has told reporters that MetaMask’s long-awaited native token, widely known as MASK, is “coming” and could appear sooner than many expect. Related Reading: FalconX Moves 413K Solana Worth $98M – Impact On SOL Price According to Lubin, the token will be tied to efforts to push parts of MetaMask toward greater decentralization. MetaMask Plans And Recent Moves MetaMask has not been idle while the token talk simmered. The wallet recently rolled out a native dollar stablecoin called MetaMask USD, or mUSD, which now plays across Ethereum and the Linea Layer-2 network. Reports show mUSD’s market presence has already grown, with a reported market cap of $53 million. Consensys CEO Joe Lubin says the MetaMask token is coming and may arrive ‘sooner than you would expect’ pic.twitter.com/FQXL6PbS08 — The Block (@TheBlock__) September 18, 2025 What The Token Might Do Based on reports, MASK is expected to give users more say over certain platform choices, and to reward activity inside the wallet. Lubin framed the move as part of a decentralization push that includes MetaMask, Linea and other Consensys projects. How rewards or governance will work — who gets what, or when — has not been published. What Users May See Next MetaMask’s own co-founder, Dan Finlay, has said previously that if a token is launched it would be promoted directly inside the wallet interface. That approach is meant to reduce confusion and cut down on scams that copy social posts or emails. Reports suggest the team is weighing options such as targeted rewards for active users, but no formal airdrop plan has been announced. Scale And Stakes MetaMask is used by a large audience. Based on prior reporting, the wallet serves millions of users worldwide — some outlets put that figure at over 30 million — which makes any token launch a major event for the broader crypto ecosystem. Related Reading: From $2 Trillion To $400T? CEO Sees Bitcoin Exploding 200x – Here’s More A token from a widely used wallet could reach many people fast. At the same time, that reach raises questions about price swings, user safety, and how regulators will view the move. Timing And Details Remain Sparse Lubin’s comments make a launch sound imminent, but MetaMask has not released token supply numbers, vesting schedules, or precise rules for distribution. Until those details appear, users and developers will have to watch official MetaMask channels for confirmation. Based on reports, the next official word will likely come from MetaMask or Consensys itself and not from third-party posts. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView Consensys chief Joe Lubin has told reporters that MetaMask’s long-awaited native token, widely known as MASK, is “coming” and could appear sooner than many expect. Related Reading: FalconX Moves 413K Solana Worth $98M – Impact On SOL Price According to Lubin, the token will be tied to efforts to push parts of MetaMask toward greater decentralization. MetaMask Plans And Recent Moves MetaMask has not been idle while the token talk simmered. The wallet recently rolled out a native dollar stablecoin called MetaMask USD, or mUSD, which now plays across Ethereum and the Linea Layer-2 network. Reports show mUSD’s market presence has already grown, with a reported market cap of $53 million. Consensys CEO Joe Lubin says the MetaMask token is coming and may arrive ‘sooner than you would expect’ pic.twitter.com/FQXL6PbS08 — The Block (@TheBlock__) September 18, 2025 What The Token Might Do Based on reports, MASK is expected to give users more say over certain platform choices, and to reward activity inside the wallet. Lubin framed the move as part of a decentralization push that includes MetaMask, Linea and other Consensys projects. How rewards or governance will work — who gets what, or when — has not been published. What Users May See Next MetaMask’s own co-founder, Dan Finlay, has said previously that if a token is launched it would be promoted directly inside the wallet interface. That approach is meant to reduce confusion and cut down on scams that copy social posts or emails. Reports suggest the team is weighing options such as targeted rewards for active users, but no formal airdrop plan has been announced. Scale And Stakes MetaMask is used by a large audience. Based on prior reporting, the wallet serves millions of users worldwide — some outlets put that figure at over 30 million — which makes any token launch a major event for the broader crypto ecosystem. Related Reading: From $2 Trillion To $400T? CEO Sees Bitcoin Exploding 200x – Here’s More A token from a widely used wallet could reach many people fast. At the same time, that reach raises questions about price swings, user safety, and how regulators will view the move. Timing And Details Remain Sparse Lubin’s comments make a launch sound imminent, but MetaMask has not released token supply numbers, vesting schedules, or precise rules for distribution. Until those details appear, users and developers will have to watch official MetaMask channels for confirmation. Based on reports, the next official word will likely come from MetaMask or Consensys itself and not from third-party posts. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView