MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Records 300% Growth in Just One Week

TLDR

MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin has reached a circulating supply of $65 million within just one week of its launch.

The mUSD supply grew by more than 300% from $15 million to $65 million in a span of seven days.

A majority of mUSD’s supply, about 88.2%, is deployed on Linea, with the remaining 11.8% on Ethereum.

mUSD’s 24-hour trading volume surged by 22.41% to reach $286,120, reflecting increasing market interest.

MetaMask’s focus on high-quality, highly liquid assets like US cash and Treasuries backs the mUSD stablecoin.

MetaMask’s newly launched mUSD stablecoin has surpassed a remarkable milestone, reaching a circulating supply of $65 million. This achievement comes just one week after its debut, marking an impressive 300% increase in supply. The stablecoin’s rapid growth reflects its increasing adoption and trust in the MetaMask ecosystem.

mUSD Stablecoin Hits $65 Million in Supply

According to data from Dune Analytics, mUSD’s circulating supply had climbed to $65 million as of September 22. When mUSD launched just a week ago, its circulating supply stood at around $15 million. This rapid growth highlights the growing demand and adoption of the MetaMask stablecoin in the market.

The spike in mUSD’s supply is a significant development in the stablecoin space. A large portion of the mUSD supply, approximately 88.2%, is deployed on Linea, while the remaining 11.8% is used on Ethereum. MetaMask’s strategy of utilizing high-quality, highly liquid dollar equivalent assets, including US cash and short-duration Treasuries, has proven to be successful.

Additionally, mUSD’s 24-hour trading volume surged by 22.41% to reach $286,120, further reflecting increased market interest. This upward trend in both supply and trading volume shows the stablecoin’s growing presence in the crypto community.

MetaMask Stablecoin’s Impact on Ethereum Ecosystem

The launch of MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin has provided a new avenue for investors within the Ethereum ecosystem. MetaMask’s native USD-pegged stablecoin eliminates the need for users to rotate funds into stablecoins on rival networks. This strengthens MetaMask’s position as a key player in the cryptocurrency space and offers an enhanced user experience.

Ajay Mittal, Vice President of Product Strategy at MetaMask, explained the benefits of the stablecoin’s assets. “These assets produce yield and offer greater security for investors,” he said. The focus on offering seamless integrations and low-cost solutions further enhances the attractiveness of mUSD to users.

MetaMask’s commitment to improving user experience is evident in its global deployment. On September 15, MetaMask launched mUSD worldwide through its card at over 150 million merchant locations. This makes it easier for users to hold and spend funds within the Ethereum ecosystem, solidifying the role of mUSD in MetaMask’s broader strategy.

MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin is showing strong signs of continued growth. The rapid increase in supply and trading volume suggests that it may start to compete with other established stablecoins in the market. If this momentum continues, mUSD could play a major role in shaping the future of stablecoins and the broader crypto landscape.

With a focus on low-cost services, seamless integration, and yield-generating assets, MetaMask’s mUSD stablecoin stands out in the market. It is positioned to attract more users and establish itself as a prominent player in the stablecoin ecosystem.

The post MetaMask’s mUSD Stablecoin Records 300% Growth in Just One Week appeared first on CoinCentral.