Metaplanet Acquires 518 Bitcoin, Boosting Total Holdings to 18,113 BTC Valued at $1.85 Billion

Metaplanet Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 3350) has announced the acquisition of an additional 518 bitcoin as part of its ongoing Bitcoin Treasury Operations, with an average purchase price of 17,540,861 yen per bitcoin (approximately $118,519), totaling approximately 9.086 billion yen (around $61.4 million).

This latest purchase increases the company’s total bitcoin holdings to 18,113 bitcoin, with an overall average purchase price of 14,926,496 yen per bitcoin (approximately $101,911), amounting to an aggregate of 270.364 billion yen (about $1.85 billion). The company reported varying BTC Yield figures over recent periods, achieving 41.7% from July to September 2024, 309.8% from October to December 2024, 95.6% from January to March 2025, 129.4% from April to June 2025, and 26.5% from July 1, 2025, to August 12, 2025. Notably, Metaplanet has achieved a BTC Yield of 468.1% year-to-date for 2025. These metrics are used to assess the performance of Metaplanet’s bitcoin acquisition strategy, aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

