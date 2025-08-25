Metaplanet Added to FTSE Japan Index After Strong Q2

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 15:21
Capverse
CAP$0.0658+0.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1238-4.62%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.098-6.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020324-1.65%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03647-3.59%

The post Metaplanet Added to FTSE Japan Index After Strong Q2 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Metaplanet, the Bitcoin-focused treasury firm, has been added to the FTSE Japan Index following a solid Q2, boosting its visibility with institutional investors and index-tracking funds. The inclusion recognizes improved performance and sustained Bitcoin strategy, positioning the company alongside major Japanese mid- and large-cap equities. This move could bring passive inflows and greater market credibility, reinforcing Metaplanet’s push to integrate digital assets within mainstream finance while expanding its investor base.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/metaplanet-added-to-ftse-japan-index-after-strong-q2/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10081+0.43%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4601-4.44%
Wink
LIKE$0.012209-4.31%
Partager
PANews2025/03/27 13:40
Partager
British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin.com, on June 24, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a joint statement of the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group, and the two
U
U$0.0115-15.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020323-1.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0631-5.96%
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 11:40
Partager
Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

PENDLE is currently trading at $5.73, reflecting a 4.89% decline. The circulating supply is 167,719,000 PENDLE, giving it a market capitalization of $998.9 million. Despite the recent dip, the token has shown resilience, attracting attention from investors seeking DeFi opportunities. Since the last seven days, Pendle has gained 6.21%, showing immense buying momentum. Its current […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001695-2.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317-4.28%
Pendle
PENDLE$5.489-8.24%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/25 15:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Ethereum’s Outperformance Raises Bitcoin’s Safe-Haven Status

A certain band address bought $10 million worth of ETH, and currently has a floating loss of $178,000