Metaplanet, the Bitcoin-focused treasury firm, has been added to the FTSE Japan Index following a solid Q2, boosting its visibility with institutional investors and index-tracking funds. The inclusion recognizes improved performance and sustained Bitcoin strategy, positioning the company alongside major Japanese mid- and large-cap equities. This move could bring passive inflows and greater market credibility, reinforcing Metaplanet’s push to integrate digital assets within mainstream finance while expanding its investor base.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/metaplanet-added-to-ftse-japan-index-after-strong-q2/