Metaplanet added to the FTSE Russell Japan and All-World stock market indices

Metaplanet, a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company, has been upgraded from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in index provider FTSE Russell’s September 2025 Semi-Annual Review, bumping it up for inclusion in the flagship FTSE Japan Index.

The index provider updates and rebalances the indices quarterly, and following Metaplanet’s strong Q2 performance, added it to the FTSE Japan Index, a stock market index of mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges.

Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it is automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index of the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region.

The FTSE Global Equity Index Series semi-annual review upgraded Metaplanet from a small-cap stock to a mid-cap stock. Source: FTSE Russell

The inclusion of Metaplanet in major, globally recognized stock market indices means the company will redirect capital flows into Bitcoin from traditional financial markets and give passive stock investors indirect exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Metaplanet outperforms Japan’s blue chip stocks, as it eyes expansion

Metaplanet outperformed the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) Core 30, a stock market benchmark index, featuring Japanese manufacturing and technology giants Toyota, Sony, Nintendo, and others, according to the company’s Q2 financial report.

The Bitcoin treasury company announced year-to-date (YTD) gains of about 187% in August, compared to the TOPIX 30’s 7.2% YTD appreciation.

Metaplanet 1-year stock performance, measured in Japanese yen. Source: Yahoo Finance

Metaplanet currently holds 18,888 BTC in its corporate treasury, making it the seventh-largest publicly traded holder of the supply-capped coin, according to BitcoinTreasuries.

Originally a hotel operator, Metaplanet rebranded itself as a Bitcoin treasury company in 2024. The company now holds more BTC than Coinbase, Tesla, the Hut 8 mining firm, and is Japan’s largest BTC treasury company by BTC holdings.

In July, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich signaled that the company would use a portion of its BTC stash to buy additional income-generating businesses, and floated the possibility of acquiring a digital bank or a business adjacent to digital assets and money.

The company’s executives have set a target to accumulate 210,000 BTC by 2027, 1% of the currency’s total 21 million supply.

