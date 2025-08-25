Metaplanet Adds 103 Bitcoin as FTSE Russell Raises Stock to Mid-Cap

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet bought an additional 103 Bitcoin for about ¥1.74 billion ($12 million), lifting the company’s holdings to 18,991 BTC worth roughly $2.2 billion. The purchase extends the firm’s aggressive treasury strategy of accumulating the cryptocurrency.

FTSE Russell said it will include Metaplanet in the FTSE Japan Index and upgrade the stock from small-cap to mid-cap status in its September 2025 semi-annual review. The reclassification reflects a rise in the company’s market capitalisation, helped in part by investor interest in its Bitcoin-backed balance sheet.

