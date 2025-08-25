Metaplanet Adds $11.7 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Joins FTSE Japan Index

TLDR

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet purchased 103 BTC for $11.7 million, bringing total holdings to 18,991 BTC

Company upgraded from small-cap to mid-cap status in FTSE Russell’s September review, gaining inclusion in FTSE Japan Index

Metaplanet automatically added to FTSE All-World Index following Japan Index inclusion

Company ranks seventh globally in public corporate bitcoin reserves with $1.95 billion invested at average price of $102,712 per BTC

Stock up 147.9% year-to-date despite 26.9% decline over past month

Metaplanet disclosed Monday that it acquired 103 bitcoin for approximately $11.7 million. The Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm paid an average price of $113,491 per bitcoin for the latest purchase.

The acquisition brings Metaplanet’s total bitcoin holdings to 18,991 BTC. Company President Simon Gerovich stated the firm has spent $1.95 billion acquiring its overall bitcoin holdings at an average price of $102,712 per bitcoin.

Metaplanet launched its bitcoin accumulation strategy in April 2024. The company currently ranks seventh globally in public corporate bitcoin reserves according to Bitcointreasuries data.

The firm holds more bitcoin than major companies including Coinbase, Tesla, and mining firm Hut 8. Metaplanet is Japan’s largest bitcoin treasury company by bitcoin holdings.

Originally operating as a hotel company, Metaplanet rebranded itself as a bitcoin treasury firm in 2024. The transformation has driven substantial stock performance gains throughout the year.

Index Upgrade Brings Passive Investment Flows

FTSE Russell upgraded Metaplanet from small-cap to mid-cap status in its September 2025 Semi-Annual Review. The upgrade secured the company’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index.

The FTSE Japan Index tracks mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges. Index provider FTSE Russell updates and rebalances the indices quarterly based on company performance.

Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index automatically triggers its addition to the FTSE All-World Index. The All-World Index includes the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region.

The index inclusions will redirect passive capital flows from traditional financial markets into bitcoin exposure. Stock investors will gain indirect exposure to bitcoin through Metaplanet shares.

Stock Performance and Future Plans

Metaplanet’s stock rose approximately 3.5% around midday Monday in Japan following the announcements. The stock has gained 147.9% year-to-date despite falling 26.9% over the past month.

Source: Google Finance

The company outperformed the Tokyo Stock Price Index Core 30 benchmark in its Q2 financial report. Metaplanet posted year-to-date gains of about 187% compared to the TOPIX 30’s 7.2% appreciation.

In July, CEO Simon Gerovich indicated the company would use portions of its bitcoin holdings to acquire income-generating businesses. He mentioned potential targets including a digital bank or businesses adjacent to digital assets.

Company executives have set a target to accumulate 210,000 bitcoin by 2027. This goal represents 1% of bitcoin’s total 21 million supply cap.

Bitcoin traded down 1.5% in the past 24 hours at $113,148 according to recent market data. Metaplanet’s latest purchase occurred as bitcoin prices remained near current levels.

The post Metaplanet Adds $11.7 Million Bitcoin Purchase, Joins FTSE Japan Index appeared first on CoinCentral.