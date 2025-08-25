Metaplanet Adds $11.7M in Bitcoin, Joins FTSE Japan Index as Mid-Cap Stock

TLDR

Metaplanet upgraded from small-cap to mid-cap stock, joining FTSE Japan and FTSE All-World indexes

Company purchased additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million, bringing total holdings to 18,991 BTC

Total investment in Bitcoin reaches $1.95 billion at average price of $102,712 per BTC

Metaplanet ranks seventh globally in public corporate Bitcoin reserves

Company outperformed TOPIX Core 30 with 187% YTD gains compared to 7.2% for the index

Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm, has reached two key milestones in its growth strategy: expanding its Bitcoin holdings and gaining inclusion in major stock indexes. The company has purchased an additional 103 BTC for approximately $11.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 18,991 BTC.

The latest acquisition was made at an average price of $113,491 per Bitcoin. According to Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich, the company has invested a total of $1.95 billion in acquiring its Bitcoin holdings, with an average purchase price of $102,712 per Bitcoin.

This purchase continues Metaplanet’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy, which began in April 2024. The company now ranks seventh globally in public corporate Bitcoin reserves, according to Bitcointreasuries data.

In a related development, index provider FTSE Russell has upgraded Metaplanet from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in its September 2025 Semi-Annual Review. This upgrade qualifies the company for inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index.

The FTSE Japan Index tracks mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges. By joining this index, Metaplanet also gains automatic inclusion in the FTSE All-World Index, which features the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region.

Market Performance and Strategy

Metaplanet has shown strong performance in the financial markets. According to the company’s Q2 financial report, it has achieved year-to-date gains of approximately 187%. This performance surpasses the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) Core 30, which showed a 7.2% YTD appreciation.

The TOPIX Core 30 is a benchmark index that includes Japanese manufacturing and technology giants such as Toyota, Sony, and Nintendo. Metaplanet’s ability to outperform these established companies highlights its success as a Bitcoin treasury firm.

Despite this strong yearly performance, Metaplanet’s stock has experienced some recent volatility. While up 147.9% year-to-date, the stock has fallen 26.9% over the past month. On Monday, however, the stock rose about 3.5% during midday trading in Japan.

Future Expansion Plans

Metaplanet’s inclusion in major stock indexes represents what Gerovich called “another important milestone on our journey as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company.” The company’s presence in these indexes will redirect capital flows from traditional financial markets into Bitcoin.

Passive stock investors will now gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin through their investments in indexes that include Metaplanet. This development could potentially support Bitcoin floor prices by funneling passive capital into the cryptocurrency market.

Metaplanet has ambitious plans for the future. The company’s executives have set a target to accumulate 210,000 BTC by 2027, which would represent 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million coins.

In July, CEO Simon Gerovich indicated that the company would use a portion of its Bitcoin holdings to acquire additional income-generating businesses. He mentioned the possibility of purchasing a digital bank or a business related to digital assets and money.

Originally operating as a hotel company, Metaplanet rebranded itself as a Bitcoin treasury company in 2024. It now holds more Bitcoin than several well-known entities, including Coinbase, Tesla, and the Hut 8 mining firm. Metaplanet has established itself as Japan’s largest Bitcoin treasury company based on BTC holdings.

Bitcoin traded at $113,148 late Sunday night, down 1.5% over the previous 24 hours, according to The Block’s Bitcoin price page.

