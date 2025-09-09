Metaplanet adds 136 BTC to treasury in ongoing Bitcoin strategy

Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has purchased an additional 136 Bitcoin worth around 2.251 billion yen as part of its continued Bitcoin Treasury strategy. The BTC was purchased at an average price of 16,554,535 yen (~111,666) per Bitcoin.

Metaplanet’s latest acquisition brings its total Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC at an average price of approximately 15.1 million yen per BTC. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings are now worth 304.563 billion yen ($2.08 billion).

Metaplanet ranks sixth among Bitcoin treasury companies

The Bitcoin treasury firm had a BTC Yield of 30.8% from July 1, 2025, to September 8, 2025. The company had a higher BTC yield of 129.4% from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025.

Metaplanet’s latest acquisition builds on its plan to grow its digital asset stash to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026. The firm’s current stash of 20,136 BTC suggests that it has achieved roughly 67% of its 2025 target and 20% of its 2026 target. The company also aims to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027, which would account for 10% of the total Bitcoin in circulation.

Independent director at Bitcoin treasury company Jetking Infotrain India, Pranav Agarwal, believes that Metaplanet might be on track to meet its ambitious timeline. He argued that with 4 months of the year left and another third of the company’s target to reach, it is enough for Metaplanet to hit its goals. He also argued that a compression in the company’s market price very close to its BTC NAV could slow its acquisition momentum.

Metaplanet’s 20,136 BTC stash positions it sixth globally among public firms with Bitcoin treasury strategies. Agarwal acknowledged that Bitcoin treasury companies have now stashed over a million BTC, roughly 5% of total BTC in circulation. He believes those companies will continue to buy and grow, adding that the strategy will provide a very strong buying base for the digital asset.

Agarwal also said that a reduction in selling pressure by BTC treasury companies could lead to large price hikes over a short time, which he says will eventually be sold into with new supply. He also claimed that Metaplanet is currently managing its risk well through a low structured debt obligation compared to its total exposure and BTC NAV.

Metaplanet’s share price dipped by nearly 4% to 682 yen in the wake of its latest acquisition news. The company’s stock price has also plummeted roughly 65% from its peak at 1,930 yen per share. At the time of publication, Bitcoin is exchanging hands at $112,030, a 2.64% surge in the last 7 days.

Metaplanet eyes new funding round to expand Bitcoin treasury

The Bitcoin treasury company also revealed plans to raise over $880 million via a public share offering in overseas markets in August. The firm said the initiative came amid its stock decline, putting pressure on its capital-raising flywheel.

The initiative also includes the issuance of up to 555 million new shares. Metaplanet believes it could increase its total outstanding stock from 722 million to about 1.27 billion shares. The company will determine the share issue price between September 9 and 11 and will settle the payments at a later date.

The Bitcoin treasury firm said it will funnel the funds toward adding more BTC to its 20,136 Bitcoin stash. Metaplanet also hopes the strategy will protect the company against Japan’s weak yen, reduce inflation risks, and enhance corporate value. Agarwal believes that Metaplanet’s balanced equity issuance and debt program prevents it from a forced liquidation scenario in the future.

The company also plans to direct a further $45 million towards its Bitcoin Income Business. The business generates income by selling covered call options on its BTC holdings. According to the firm, the initiative is already garnering profit and will be expanded with new funds in the future.

