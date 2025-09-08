The post Metaplanet Adds 136 BTC Worth $15.2M, Pushing Total Holdings Past $2B appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Metaplanet, often called Japan’s “MicroStrategy,” has added 136 BTC for about $15.2 million at an average price of $111,783 per coin. With this purchase, the company’s total Bitcoin holdings have climbed to 20,136 BTC, representing a total investment of nearly $2.057 billion. The stash is now valued at over $2 billion, demonstrating Metaplanet’s continued commitment to Bitcoin as a key treasury asset and reinforcing its status as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin.
