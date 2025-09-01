Metaplanet Bitcoin Holdings Climb To 20,000 BTC After $108.6M Purchase

Metaplanet said Monday that it has added 1,009 Bitcoin to its reserves, lifting its total stash to 20,000 BTC.

The company said the latest purchase cost an average of 16.33m yen per coin, or about $111,000, for a total of 16.48b yen ($112m). At today’s market price of $107,407, the acquisition is valued at about $108.6m.

This latest buy pushes Metaplanet’s aggregate Bitcoin holdings to 302.3b yen, or roughly $2.14b. The company’s average purchase price across all holdings now stands at 15.1m yen per Bitcoin, equal to about $102,800.

Metaplanet Reports BTC Yield Of 30.7% For Latest Quarter

Metaplanet has accelerated its Bitcoin accumulation throughout 2025, ramping up from just over 13,000 BTC at the end of June to 20,000 by Sept. 1. The company made multiple acquisitions in July and August, with purchases funded through capital market activities and operating income.

The latest announcement also details the firm’s performance metrics. Metaplanet reported a BTC Yield of 30.7% for the quarter through Sept. 1, a measure it uses to track Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares.

In earlier quarters this year, BTC Yield soared as high as 309.8%, reflecting the company’s aggressive strategy.

Management said BTC Yield, BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain are not traditional financial indicators but internal measures to assess whether Bitcoin purchases are accretive to shareholders.

Eric Trump To Attend Shareholder Meeting In Tokyo On Monday

Metaplanet formally adopted Bitcoin treasury operations as a core business in Dec. 2024. Since then, the company has raised capital and converted proceeds into Bitcoin.

The company’s aggressive approach has drawn comparisons to MicroStrategy in the US, which also turned Bitcoin into its primary reserve asset. Both firms argue that holding the cryptocurrency provides a hedge against inflation and dilution.

Meanwhile, the Trump family’s involvement has added international attention. In March, Metaplanet appointed Eric Trump as an advisor, saying his role would help accelerate Bitcoin adoption. He is scheduled to attend a Metaplanet shareholder meeting in Tokyo on Monday, marking a further step in the family’s push into digital assets.

The Trumps have spent the past year expanding into crypto ventures, ranging from stablecoins to mining. Their presence at Metaplanet signals a bid to globalize the brand while aligning with a Japanese firm that has become a symbol of Bitcoin-focused corporate strategy.