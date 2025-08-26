Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings expand to nearly 19K: Behind this accumulation

Key Takeaways

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet continues aggressively expanding its Bitcoin reserves, now holding nearly 19,000 BTC, while integrating crypto into its corporate strategy and FTSE Japan Index inclusion.

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed company, has boosted its Bitcoin [BTC] holdings by 103 coins, valued at approximately $11.8 million.

The latest purchase brings the company’s total holdings to 18,991 Bitcoin, acquired at an average price of 15.05 million yen per coin, now valued at over $2.14 billion.

Metaplanet’s latest Bitcoin acquisition forms part of its structured Bitcoin Treasury Operations, a strategy the company formalized last year to position Bitcoin as a central component of its corporate reserves.

The program channels capital raised through share issuances and bond offerings directly into Bitcoin purchases, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to the digital asset as a strategic reserve.

Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich weighs in

Since launching its Bitcoin accumulation strategy in April 2024, the Tokyo-listed hotel group has rapidly climbed the ranks, currently holding the seventh-largest public corporate Bitcoin reserves globally, according to Bitcointreasuries data.

In fact, according to recent rankings, Metaplanet holds a notable position among global corporate Bitcoin players.

The company ranks 11th on the list of the largest firms that hold, mine, or accept Bitcoin by market capitalization, according to CompaniesMarketCap.

Additionally, it secures the 10th spot on CoinGecko’s Bitcoin Treasury Holdings list, underscoring its growing prominence and aggressive accumulation strategy in the corporate crypto landscape.

This coincides with the firm’s upcoming inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index, further linking Bitcoin to mainstream equities.

As per the press release, the semi-annual review by FTSE Russell, confirmed in September 2025, upgraded Metaplanet from small-cap to mid-cap, with the inclusion effective after market close on 19th September.

Needless to say, CEO Simon Gerovich described the index inclusion as an “important milestone” in the company’s mission to maintain its position as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm. 

Market trends

The latest Bitcoin purchase comes as BTC trades at $111,484.11, down 3.34% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, reinforcing the ‘buy the dip’ strategy.

Meanwhile, Metaplanet’s stock rose 8.26% to 904 JPY, per Google Finance, despite a 26.9% decline over the past month, and remains up 147.9% year-to-date.

This followed Gerovich’s long-term vision, noting that they aim to employ various methods to secure funds for acquiring Bitcoin.

Next: Ethereum’s supply shock incoming? Peeking into what traders are up to

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/metaplanet-bitcoin-holdings-expand-to-nearly-19k-behind-this-accumulation/

