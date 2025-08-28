Metaplanet Board Approves $1.2B Share Offering, Allocates $835M for Bitcoin Purchases

Par : Tronweekly
2025/08/28 08:00
Octavia
VIA$0.0154-4.93%
bitcoin
  • Metaplanet to raise $1.2B via international share issuance, allocating $835M to Bitcoin buys.
  • Metaplanet targets over 210,000 BTC holdings by 2027, aiming for more than 1% of supply. 
  • Bitcoin volatility drops below 40% in 2025, boosting institutional investor interest.

Metaplanet Inc. has authorized a plan to increase capital by up to 180.3 billion yen ($1.2 billion) via a foreign share offering. The Tokyo-based company stated that $835 million of the proceeds will be set aside to acquire Bitcoin to add to its treasury.

The proposal also involves the issue of 555 million new shares, which may increase the number of alloted shares of Metaplanet to 1.27 billion shares. The company plans to determine the final issue price between 9th and 11th September, to be followed by settlement soon thereafter. Bookrunners of the international offering will be Morgan Stanley and Cantor Fitzgerald.

image 698Source: Metaplanet

Capital Strategy Focuses on BTC Income Business and Debt Reduction

In addition to Bitcoin accumulation, the raised capital will fund Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Income Business with approximately $440 million. This business unit’s revenue consists of the sale of covered call options on the firm’s BTC holdings. According to Management, this segment is already profitable, and the new funds will lead to further growth.

In a related move, Metaplanet redeemed ¥5.25 billion worth of its 19th Series Ordinary Bonds early, ahead of the December maturity, adding to recent redemptions made in July and August.

The company also reported that it will not exercise any additional warrants on the 20th, 21st, and 22nd Series from September 3 to 30. The rights remaining unexercised on Series 20 are 360,000 and 1.85 million units each for the 21st and 22nd.

From August 14 to August 26, Metaplanet issued 27.5 million shares via warrant exercises, raising funds as investors converted 275,000 units at prices between ¥966 and ¥834. These shares brought the company’s total outstanding shares to 739.7 million as of August 26.

After this strategic news, Metaplanet stocks gained 5.7% on Wednesday to ¥890. The company was also promoted to the FTSE Japan Index in the FTSE Russell September 2025 Semi-Annual Review, and as a result, it will be included in the FTSE All-World Index.

Also Read | Bitcoin Targets $120,000 as Metaplanet Expands Holdings Despite Price Dip

Bitcoin Volatility Trends Lower in 2025

The announcement came as Bitcoin is trading at about $111,000 following its record high of $124,457 on August 13. Year-to-date, the asset had increased by almost 78%.

image 697Source: TradingView

In addition, Historical volatility continues to decline, according to TradingViewdata. Bitcoin’s price swings fell from over 60% in 2021 to around 35% in 2025, bringing Bitcoin closer to indices like the NASDAQ and assets such as Gold.

Also Read | Metaplanet Secures $93 Million in Bitcoin, Pushing Holdings to 18,888 BTC

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0151-1.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01322-0.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01825-2.94%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Partager
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1868-0.10%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0688+6.69%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Partager
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,460.05+0.30%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01452-0.88%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009806-12.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Trader AguilaTrades BTC long position reached $318 million, liquidation price was $98,956

James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989