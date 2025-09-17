Metaplanet Boosts Global Bitcoin Strategy with U.S. and Japan Expansion

2025/09/17
Metaplanet

Metaplanet is taking bold steps to expand globally. 

It announced new initiatives in the U.S. and Japan to strengthen its position in the Bitcoin market. The company is focused on growing its business, building new platforms, and engaging with a broader network of investors and stakeholders to support long-term growth.

Expansion Plans in the U.S.

Metaplanet announced its board has approved the creation of a new U.S. subsidiary, Metaplanet Income Corp., to expand its Bitcoin Income Generation operations.

The company noted that this business line has been steadily expanding since late 2024, producing consistent revenue and net income. With a separate U.S. entity, Metaplanet now plans to accelerate that growth.

Simon Gerovich took to X to share the news, saying

Metaplanet has established Metaplanet Income Corp. in the U.S. to further expand our Bitcoin Income Generation Business. This business has become our engine of growth, generating consistent revenue and net income. We are cash flow positive, producing significant internal cash flow to support future initiatives.”

The new subsidiary will serve as a dedicated platform to manage and expand income-generating activities, including derivatives operations. The structure also separates these activities from the company’s core Treasury Operations, enhancing governance, transparency, and risk management. 

Building a Stronger Presence in Japan

Metaplanet is also expanding its Bitcoin footprint in Japan. The company has set up a new subsidiary, Bitcoin Japan Inc, which will oversee media, events, and services related to Bitcoin.

As part of this push, it has acquired the premium domain ‘Bitcoin.jp’, giving it a strong online hub for its Japanese activities.

Through Bitcoin.jp, Metaplanet plans to:

  • Run Bitcoin Magazine Japan
  • Host the Bitcoin Japan Conference in 2027
  • Launch new Bitcoin products and services
  • Develop advertising, affiliate programs, and other commercial ventures

This platform is aimed at boosting brand recognition and creating a clear gateway for investors, shareholders, and the public to access Japan’s Bitcoin ecosystem.

Public Offering Success, Stock Dips

Simon Gerovich also shared that Metaplanet successfully closed its public offering, attracting a world-class global investor base including major mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds.

It also released a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) covering its overseas public offering and its 20th to 22nd Stock Acquisition Rights.

However, despite these achievements, Metaplanet’s stock is down more than 1% today and has fallen over 30% in the past month. The firm currently holds over 20,136 BTC worth around $2.25 billion. It is the sixth-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holder globally.

These moves put Metaplanet in a strong position to grow globally and make an even bigger impact. 

