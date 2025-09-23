The post Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Near $3 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet bought 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, bringing their total to 25,555 BTC, worth $2.93 billion at $114,575 per coin. They’re over 85% toward their 2025 goal of 30,000 Bitcoin, with a BTC Yield of 10.3% from July to September 2025. A $1.4 billion share offering funds their Bitcoin buys, with 183.7 billion yen set for more purchases in the next two months. Metaplanet, a big Japanese firm betting hard on Bitcoin, just added 5,419 more coins to its pile on September 22. They paid about 93.6 billion yen, or $632.53 million, at roughly $116,724 per coin. This bumps their total stash to 25,555 Bitcoin. Scaling Up Bitcoin Reserves The company’s total Bitcoin buy in cost 398.2 billion yen, around $2.71 billion, with an average price of $106,065 per coin. Right now, with Bitcoin trading at $114,575 per CoinMarketCap, Metaplanet’s holdings are worth about $2.93 billion. They’re also tracking something called BTC Yield, which hit 10.3% from July to September 2025, showing solid returns. This big buy follows a smaller one on September 18, when they grabbed 136 Bitcoin. With this, Metaplanet is over 85% toward its 2025 goal of owning 30,000 Bitcoin. To fund these purchases, they’ve been busy raising cash. Since July, they’ve cashed in bonds and sold stock rights. Earlier this month, they issued 385 million new shares in a global offering, pulling in $1.4 billion. About 183.7 billion yen of that is earmarked for more Bitcoin buys in the next two months, and nearly half is already spent. Metaplanet started treating Bitcoin as a core part of their business in late 2024. Their stock closed at 597 yen, down 1.65% in Tokyo, per Yahoo Finance. They’re pushing hard, and investors are watching closely as they keep stacking coins. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/metaplanet-buys-5419-bitcoin-holdings-near-3-billion/The post Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Near $3 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet bought 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, bringing their total to 25,555 BTC, worth $2.93 billion at $114,575 per coin. They’re over 85% toward their 2025 goal of 30,000 Bitcoin, with a BTC Yield of 10.3% from July to September 2025. A $1.4 billion share offering funds their Bitcoin buys, with 183.7 billion yen set for more purchases in the next two months. Metaplanet, a big Japanese firm betting hard on Bitcoin, just added 5,419 more coins to its pile on September 22. They paid about 93.6 billion yen, or $632.53 million, at roughly $116,724 per coin. This bumps their total stash to 25,555 Bitcoin. Scaling Up Bitcoin Reserves The company’s total Bitcoin buy in cost 398.2 billion yen, around $2.71 billion, with an average price of $106,065 per coin. Right now, with Bitcoin trading at $114,575 per CoinMarketCap, Metaplanet’s holdings are worth about $2.93 billion. They’re also tracking something called BTC Yield, which hit 10.3% from July to September 2025, showing solid returns. This big buy follows a smaller one on September 18, when they grabbed 136 Bitcoin. With this, Metaplanet is over 85% toward its 2025 goal of owning 30,000 Bitcoin. To fund these purchases, they’ve been busy raising cash. Since July, they’ve cashed in bonds and sold stock rights. Earlier this month, they issued 385 million new shares in a global offering, pulling in $1.4 billion. About 183.7 billion yen of that is earmarked for more Bitcoin buys in the next two months, and nearly half is already spent. Metaplanet started treating Bitcoin as a core part of their business in late 2024. Their stock closed at 597 yen, down 1.65% in Tokyo, per Yahoo Finance. They’re pushing hard, and investors are watching closely as they keep stacking coins. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/metaplanet-buys-5419-bitcoin-holdings-near-3-billion/

Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Near $3 Billion

2025/09/23 07:14
  • Metaplanet bought 5,419 Bitcoin for $632.53 million, bringing their total to 25,555 BTC, worth $2.93 billion at $114,575 per coin.
  • They’re over 85% toward their 2025 goal of 30,000 Bitcoin, with a BTC Yield of 10.3% from July to September 2025.
  • A $1.4 billion share offering funds their Bitcoin buys, with 183.7 billion yen set for more purchases in the next two months.

Metaplanet, a big Japanese firm betting hard on Bitcoin, just added 5,419 more coins to its pile on September 22. They paid about 93.6 billion yen, or $632.53 million, at roughly $116,724 per coin. This bumps their total stash to 25,555 Bitcoin.

Scaling Up Bitcoin Reserves

The company’s total Bitcoin buy in cost 398.2 billion yen, around $2.71 billion, with an average price of $106,065 per coin.

Right now, with Bitcoin trading at $114,575 per CoinMarketCap, Metaplanet’s holdings are worth about $2.93 billion. They’re also tracking something called BTC Yield, which hit 10.3% from July to September 2025, showing solid returns.

This big buy follows a smaller one on September 18, when they grabbed 136 Bitcoin. With this, Metaplanet is over 85% toward its 2025 goal of owning 30,000 Bitcoin. To fund these purchases, they’ve been busy raising cash. Since July, they’ve cashed in bonds and sold stock rights.

Earlier this month, they issued 385 million new shares in a global offering, pulling in $1.4 billion. About 183.7 billion yen of that is earmarked for more Bitcoin buys in the next two months, and nearly half is already spent.

Metaplanet started treating Bitcoin as a core part of their business in late 2024. Their stock closed at 597 yen, down 1.65% in Tokyo, per Yahoo Finance. They’re pushing hard, and investors are watching closely as they keep stacking coins.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/metaplanet-buys-5419-bitcoin-holdings-near-3-billion/

