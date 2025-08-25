Metaplanet buys additional $12 million BTC as it edges closer to year-end target

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/25 15:57
Bitcoin
BTC$111,253.79-3.03%

The Tokyo-based Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has deepened its bet on Bitcoin with another multimillion-dollar purchase.

Summary
  • Metaplanet acquired an additional 103 BTC for $11.7 million, bringing total holdings to 18,991 BTC.
  • The company has achieved a year-to-date BTC yield of 479.5% in 2025, with a quarter-to-date yield of 29.1%.
  • Metaplanet aims to hold 30,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 100,000 BTC by 2026, and 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Metaplanet has accumulated an additional 103 Bitcoin (BTC), according to its latest official disclosure on August 25. The purchase was made for a total of $11.7 million, at an average price of $113,491 per coin.

The acquisition marks the latest in the company’s streak of weekly buys, and comes on the heels of a 775 BTC scoop for $93 million just days earlier. Metaplanet now holds a total 18,991 BTC in its portfolio, worth around $1.95 billion at current prices, with an average acquisition cost of $102,712 per BTC. 

According to its President Simon Gerovich, the company has achieved a BTC Yield of 479.5% year-to-date so far in 2025, with its most recent quarter-to-date yield at 29.1%. 

The latest purchase further strengthens Metaplanet’s position as Asia’s largest Bitcoin holder, surpassing other Japan-based BTC treasury firms by a wide margin. The company also ranks as the seventh largest global public BTC holder, according to data compiled by crypto.news.

Metaplanet closes in on 2025 BTC target

As its portfolio grows, Metaplanet is now steadily progressing towards its long-term targets. Earlier in June, the firm announced its goal of holding 30,000 BTC by the end of 2025. This is part of a broader three-year plan that aims to ramp up holdings to 100,000 by 2026, and eventually, 210,000 BTC by 2027, equivalent to about 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

The firm has relied on a mix of equity issuance and proceeds from exercised stock acquisition rights to fuel its steady stream of Bitcoin purchases. Earlier this month, it also filed plans to raise $3.8 billion over the next two years, targeting additional funding for larger acquisitions in the long term.

Metaplanet’s bold BTC strategy is already paying off. The company’s stock is up 147.9% year-to-date, despite falling 26.9% over the past month. Its recognition is also growing in traditional markets, with its stock now included in the FTSE Japan Index.

The FTSE Japan Index tracks the performance of leading companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and recently upgraded Metaplanet from a small-cap to a mid-cap listing. The move increases the company’s visibility among institutional investors, underscoring its growth since pivoting from a hotel management business to a full-scale Bitcoin treasury firm.

President Gerovich has described the inclusion as a major milestone, reiterating the company’s commitment to remaining Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury firm and strengthening its place on the global charts.

