Metaplanet Buys The Bitcoin Dip With $93 Million Purchase

Par : Insidebitcoins
2025/08/18 18:04
Bitcoin
BTC$113,973.76-1.28%

Japan-based Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet has announced another $93 million BTC buy as the crypto market leader trades in the $115K range after a 24-hour pullback.

The Bitcoin price slid 2% in the past 24 hours trade at $115,593.74 as of 12:50 a.m. EST, data from CoinMarketCap shows. The decrease nudged BTC’s weekly performance deeper into the red zone, with the crypto now down around 5% in the past seven days. 

Bitcoin price chart

Bitcoin price chart (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Bitcoin maxi and Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor has also hinted that his firm will announce another BTC purchase later today.

Metaplanet And Strategy Continue Bitcoin Accumulation

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich took to X today to announce his company’s latest Bitcoin buy of 775 BTC. 

According to Gerovich, the BTC was acquired at an average purchase price of $120,006 per Bitcoin. The firm now holds a total of 18,888 BTC that was acquired for $1.94 billion at $102,653 per Bitcoin, the CEO added. The company has also achieved a year-to-date (YTD) gain of 480.2% with its BTC holdings.

Strategy could soon announce a Bitcoin buy later today as well. 

That’s after Saylor posted a screenshot of the Saylor Tracker chart on X yesterday. In the past, posts like these have always been followed by an announcement of another Bitcoin buy.

If Strategy does announce another BTC buy today, it will be the second consecutive week that the firm has purchased the crypto. The most recent acquisition was announced on Aug. 11, and saw the company buy 155 BTC for $18 million at an average price of $116,401.

Both Metaplanet and Strategy are among the largest corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

Strategy, which started its aggressive accumulation of the crypto market leader back in 2020, is currently the largest Bitcoin holder with its holdings of 628,946 BTC, according to data from Bitcointreasuries. 

That ranks is far above the next biggest Bitcoin holder, MARA holdings, with its BTC stockpile standing at 50,639 coins.

Saylor Tracker data shows that Strategy is sitting on an unrealized profit of over $26.62 billion, which is around a 57% gain on its BTC position. Overall, the company’s holdings equate to over $72.73 billion at current prices. 

Saylor Tracker chart

Strategy Bitcoin holdings (Source: Saylor Tracker)

Meanwhile, Metaplanet, with its recent purchase, is the seventh largest BTC treasury company globally. It is also the biggest corporate Bitcoin holder in Asia. 

With the latest purchase, the firm is now within striking distance of overtaking Riot Platforms, who has 19,239 BTC on its balance sheet, as the sixth largest Bitcoin holder in the world.

Metaplanet’s stock price jumped over 1% following the latest BTC buy. 

Metaplanet share price

Metaplanet price chart (Source: Google Finance

The gain in the early hours of today’s trading session marked a slight reversal from the longer-term negative trend the company’s stock price has been in. 

In the last week, Metaplanet shares slid over 15%, pushing the stock’s loss in the last month to more than 34% as well. 

That’s even after the company posted strong earnings during the second quarter in its latest quarterly report last week, with total revenue reaching 1.2 billion yen ($8.4 million) – a 41% quarter-on-quarter gain.

Metaplanet also posted a net profit of 11.1 billion yen ($75.1 million), compared to a 5 billion yen (34.2 million) loss in the first quarter.  The company also expects this stellar performance to continue.

“We continue to project full-year revenue of 3.4 billion yen and operating profit of 2.5 billion yen, supported by recurring cash-secured-put premiums and operational performance,” Metaplanet said in its report. 

Despite the drop in share price over the past month, the company’s stocks remain over 44% up on the the 6-month time frame with a YTD gain exceeding 144%.

Metaplanet To Take On Japan’s Bond Market With Bitcoin-Backed Yield Curve

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin purchase announcement today follows the company’s Bitcoin-backed yield curve and a preferred share program the firm unveiled last week. 

The aim behind those initiatives is to make BTC a credible form of collateral in Japan’s capital markets, while simultaneously challenging the dominance of traditional fixed income products. 

With the Bitcoin-backed yield curve, the company would create a pricing framework for BTC-collateralized credit. This could then open the door for institutional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin while also locking in predictable yields. 

Meanwhile, the “Metaplanet Prefs” program will see the company issue BTC-backed instruments across multiple credit profiles and timelines in an effort to further weaponize the firm’s Bitcoin treasury. 

Metaplanet’s head of Bitcoin strategy Dylan LeClair said in an X post that the initiatives are the next step in the company’s mission to “digitally transform Japan’s capital markets” and prepare for “hyperbitcoinization.” 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.48-2.93%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000273-1.44%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.989+6.42%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,687.01-1.55%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01608-1.47%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2431-3.95%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.41-2.88%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet