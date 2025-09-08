Metaplanet, El Salvador add Bitcoin as sentiment shifts ‘neutral’

2025/09/08 14:20
Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich said in June that the company’s long-term goal is to acquire 210,000 Bitcoin total by 2027.

Japanese investment company Metaplanet and crypto-friendly country El Salvador bought more Bitcoin on Monday as the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index returned to “neutral” after several days in “fear.”  

Metaplanet said in a fresh disclosure on Monday that it had purchased an additional 136 Bitcoin (BTC), increasing its total stash to 20,136, worth over $2.2 billion at current prices.

In June, CEO Simon Gerovich said the company’s long-term goal was to acquire 210,000 Bitcoin total by 2027, which would make it the second-largest holder of Bitcoin among public companies, behind Strategy, according to Bitbo.

