Metaplanet, El Salvador Boost Bitcoin Holdings, Saylor Teases New Purchase

Japanese investment company Metaplanet and crypto-friendly country El Salvador bought more Bitcoin on Monday as the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index returned to “neutral” after several days in “fear.”

Metaplanet said in a fresh disclosure on Monday that it had purchased an additional 136 Bitcoin (BTC), increasing its total stash to 20,136, worth over $2.2 billion at current prices.

In June, CEO Simon Gerovich said the company’s long-term goal was to acquire 210,000 Bitcoin total by 2027, which would make it the second-largest holder of Bitcoin among public companies, behind Strategy, according to Bitbo.

Metaplanet is currently the sixth-largest and top Japanese Bitcoin treasury out of the 186 being tracked. It paid roughly 16,554,535 Japanese yen ($111,830) per coin.

Stock price down

Source: Metaplanet

Metaplanet first announced a Bitcoin buy on July 22, 2024, and its shares jumped by 19% to $1.10.

However, subsequent buys haven’t yielded the same results. In the last trading session, Metaplanet’s shares were down nearly 3% to $4.65. The stock price is still up 92.45% year to date.

Metaplanet also flagged plans to raise another $880 million through a public share offering in overseas markets on Aug. 27 after its stock decline put pressure on its capital-raising “flywheel” under stress.

El Salvador buys more Bitcoin as anniversary present

Meanwhile, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said on Monday that the country had bought another 21 Bitcoin as part of Bitcoin Day, adding to its total stash of 6,313, as disclosed by its Bitcoin Office.

The country’s Bitcoin office is celebrating “Bitcoin Day,” the anniversary of the law making Bitcoin legal tender, which took effect in September 2021.

The International Monetary Fund published a report in July alleging that El Salvador hadn’t purchased any new Bitcoin since signing the $1.4 billion loan agreement in December 2024, which required the country to scale back purchases.

Saylor sends out another buy signal

On Sunday, Saylor teased another incoming Bitcoin purchase. In a post to X on Sunday, the executive chairman shared a screenshot of the company’s Bitcoin portfolio, with the caption, “needs more orange.”

Source: Michael Saylor

Saylor regularly shares the Bitcoin tracker right before Strategy buys more Bitcoin for its treasury.

Strategy is currently the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin by a significant margin, with a stash of 636,505, according to Bitbo.

Its stock price (MSTR) spent most of August shedding gains, but in the last trading session, the share is up 2.5% to trade $335.87, and is still up nearly 12% year to date.

It comes as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index returned to 51, hitting neutral after spending three days in the “fear” zone.

