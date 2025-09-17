Metaplanet establishes US subsidiary Metaplanet Income Corp. to expand Bitcoin income business

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 19:53
Key Takeaways

  • Metaplanet, a Japanese company, has established Metaplanet Income Corp. as a U.S. subsidiary.
  • The new entity is aimed at expanding Metaplanet’s Bitcoin income business.

Metaplanet established a U S. subsidiary called Metaplanet Income Corp. today to expand its Bitcoin income business.

The Japanese company announced the formation of the new American entity as part of its strategy to grow operations focused on Bitcoin-related income generation. The subsidiary will operate from the United States as Metaplanet looks to broaden its digital asset business activities.

The move represents Metaplanet’s continued expansion into Bitcoin-focused services through its new U.S.-based corporate structure.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-us-subsidiary-bitcoin-income-expansion/

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app.
HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global's revenue jumped 246% in the first half of 2025, with strong growth in revenue and trading volume

HashKey OTC Global, an OTC trading platform under HashKey Group, announced today that in the first six months of 2025, trading volume increased by 140% year-on-year, revenue increased by
SIX
SIX$0.02207+0.77%
FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

FUNToken's $5 Million Giveaway Moves Forward with Successful Security Audit

In a significant development for its community engagement strategies, FUNToken has announced the successful completion of a security audit for its $5 million giveaway smart contract, conducted by the renowned blockchain security firm, CredShields.
