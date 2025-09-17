Metaplanet Expands Bitcoin Business With New US and Japan Subsidiaries

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 18:39
Metaplanet, often dubbed “Asia’s MicroStrategy,” is pressing ahead with its global Bitcoin strategy despite a recent drop in share price.

The company revealed on September 17 that it is launching new subsidiaries in both the United States and Japan as part of an effort to strengthen its Bitcoin-related business operations.

Among the new entities are Metaplanet Income Corp. in the U.S. and two Japan-based firms, Bitcoin Japan Inc. and Bitcoin Japan Co. Ltd. According to the board of directors, these ventures are designed to expand the company’s business model of generating income from Bitcoin, which has become a central driver of growth.

The announcement comes shortly after Metaplanet secured $1.4 billion in funding to support its international expansion. That capital is expected to back further Bitcoin purchases as well as broader strategic initiatives.

As part of its Japan-focused strategy, Metaplanet also disclosed the acquisition of the domain Bitcoin.jp, positioning itself more firmly in the country’s crypto ecosystem. Alongside these developments, the firm outlined adjustments to stock acquisition rights and published a Q&A to clarify details of its overseas offerings.

Despite the market turbulence, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury continues to grow. The company now holds 20,136 BTC valued at more than $2.3 billion, following its most recent acquisition of 1,009 BTC worth $112 million.

Source: https://coindoo.com/metaplanet-expands-bitcoin-business-with-new-us-and-japan-subsidiaries/

