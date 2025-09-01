Metaplanet Hits 20,000 BTC Mark With $112 Million Purchase

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/09/01 15:18
Bitcoin
BTC$109,267.22+0.77%

Metaplanet has just made another move in its Bitcoin strategy by acquiring 1,009 BTC worth approximately $112 million.

This brings its total holdings to 20,000 BTC valued at over $2 billion at current market prices.

$2 Billion Milestone

The Japanese investment firm disclosed on September 1 that the latest buy was made at an average price of around $111,068 per coin. The corporation has also achieved a BTC yield of 30.7% from July to September 1, a key performance indicator that reflects the percentage change in the ratio of its Bitcoin holdings to fully diluted common shares.

Metaplanet has been on a BTC buying spree in the past couple of months, with several high-profile purchases made in August alone. Early in the month, the company secured 463 BTC for about $53.7 million, followed by a 518 BTC buy for $61.4 million.

Shortly after, it added another 775 BTC in a single deal worth $93 million, lifting its total to 18,888 BTC. Toward the end of August, the outfit completed its largest transaction of the period, acquiring 1,009 BTC for $112 million.

The company has reached 20,000 BTC in holdings in under three months since crossing the 10,000 BTC mark. Earlier this year, it raised its year-end target from 10,000 BTC to 30,000 BTC. To support this expansion, Metaplanet has launched a massive capital-raising initiative, securing $837 million through international share offerings, with most of this capital set aside for further buys in September and October.

Following the Monday announcement, the Japanese firm has officially become the sixth-largest public Bitcoin treasury company in the world, surpassing Riot Platforms. This milestone places it just behind major players like MicroStrategy and Marathon Digital.

Market Reaction

Despite the development, Google Finance data shows that the corporation’s stock is down by 4.5%. However, it remains up 135% year-to-date.

Elsewhere, Metaplanet will hold a shareholder meeting in Tokyo on Monday to vote on new methods of raising capital. The agenda includes approving additional financing options, such as preferred stock issuances, which could generate billions in funding for further Bitcoin purchases.

A Bloomberg report had revealed that Eric Trump, the second son of U.S. President Donald Trump, was expected to attend the meeting in person. This follows his appointment in March 2025 as a strategic adviser to Metaplanet’s board, with the company describing him as a “leading voice and advocate of digital asset adoption worldwide.”

The post Metaplanet Hits 20,000 BTC Mark With $112 Million Purchase appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

Nauru has become the first Pacific nation to establish a dedicated regulatory authority for virtual assets. The Pacific nation of Nauru passed legislation on June 17 to create the Command Ridge Virtual Asset Authority, an autonomous body that will oversee…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0722+1.69%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1054-3.24%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:45
Partager
CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit

CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit

PANews reported on June 21 that according to CNBC, stablecoins may become a new tool for U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant to make up for the country's deficit. Bessant previously praised
U
U$0.0148-15.90%
MAY
MAY$0.043-4.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0722+1.69%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 21:47
Partager
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$109,307.18+0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018346-2.60%
Ethereum
ETH$4,439.19-0.41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nauru becomes first Pacific nation to establish dedicated crypto regulator

CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance

Bitcoin slides to $107K as whales offload $4B over weekend