Metaplanet Is About to Drop $881M Into Bitcoin, Here's the Timeline

2025/08/27 19:41
TLDR:

  • Metaplanet announced plans to raise $881M through a global share sale to finance a major Bitcoin purchase.
  • $837M of the raised funds will be used for Bitcoin acquisitions between September and October 2025.
  • ¥44M from the raise will be allocated to Bitcoin financial operations, according to company disclosures.
  • The firm already holds 18,991 BTC worth about $2.15B as of August 25, 2025, based on filing data.

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed company, is preparing its largest Bitcoin play yet. The firm announced plans to raise funds through an international share sale. 

The move is designed to boost its crypto treasury while also setting aside capital for operations. Investors tracking corporate Bitcoin adoption are watching closely. The details point to a major purchase window in the coming months.

$881M Metaplanet Raise Targets Bitcoin Expansion

According to filings published lately, and reported by Wu Blockchain, Metaplanet will raise ¥130.334 billion ($881 million) through new share offerings. The company stated that ¥123.818 billion ($837 million) of the proceeds will go directly toward Bitcoin purchases. These acquisitions are scheduled to take place between September and October 2025.

The plan also sets aside ¥6.516 billion ($44 million) for Bitcoin-related financial operations. This allocation is expected to support services tied to the firm’s growing crypto activity. The share offering will be conducted internationally, targeting both institutional and retail investors outside Japan.

Metaplanet has been building its Bitcoin reserves for over a year. This fresh funding marks its most ambitious move yet, showing its intent to accelerate accumulation at scale. For traders, the timeline matters, as the buying period could influence BTC’s price activity.

As of August 25, 2025, the company held 18,991 BTC, worth about ¥314.6 billion ($2.15 billion). The disclosure shows that Metaplanet is already one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin in Asia.

Corporate Bitcoin Strategy Gains Steam

Metaplanet’s approach has mirrored strategies seen among U.S. firms such as MicroStrategy. 

By converting equity proceeds into Bitcoin, the firm is effectively tying shareholder value to crypto market performance. For investors, this strategy raises both risk and potential upside tied to Bitcoin price swings.

The filing confirmed that the capital raise will begin in late August and run through September. The timeline aligns with the company’s Bitcoin buying plans, ensuring liquidity for the scheduled acquisitions.

Crypto-focused investors are likely to monitor execution closely. Large corporate Bitcoin buys have historically influenced short-term price dynamics. The planned window in September and October could attract attention across trading desks.

Wu Blockchain, which shared the filing update, reported that Metaplanet sees Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. That stance has been consistent with its previous quarterly disclosures. The company has not indicated whether this will be its final large-scale raise or if more capital plans are ahead.

