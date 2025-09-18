Metaplanet, Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, Establishes a Company in the US and Acquires the Domain Name bitcoin.jp! Details Here

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:00
Bitcoin
BTC$116,688.22+0.03%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017209+0.06%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+13.04%

Metaplanet, Japan’s largest Bitcoin treasury firm, has taken significant steps to expand its cryptocurrency strategy. The company announced the establishment of two new subsidiaries, one in Japan and one in the US, and the acquisition of the bitcoin.jp domain name.

Metaplanet Establishes New Companies in the US and Japan, Acquires Bitcoin.jp Domain

Tokyo-based Bitcoin Japan Inc. will be responsible for managing Bitcoin-related media, conferences, and online platforms. This includes domain name and Bitcoin Magazine Japan.

On the other hand, Metaplanet Income Corp., established in the USA, will be located in Miami and will focus on generating income from Bitcoin-related financial products, especially derivatives.

Metaplanet aims to grow its Bitcoin revenue model business, which it launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, through this new subsidiary. Both companies will be partially managed by CEO Simon Gerovich.

As of last week, the company increased its Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC, making it the sixth-largest Bitcoin holding in the world. The leader, MicroStrategy (MSTR), holds the top spot with 638,985 BTC.

These developments come on the heels of Metaplanet’s announcement of a new share issuance plan to raise 204.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) from international investors. Shares of the company were down 1.16% on the stock exchange on Wednesday.

With these steps, Metaplanet aims to increase its influence in the Bitcoin ecosystem in both Japan and the US.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/metaplanet-japans-largest-bitcoin-treasury-company-establishes-a-company-in-the-us-and-acquires-the-domain-name-bitcoin-jp-details-here/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1423+4.32%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:43
Partager
US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.
Union
U$0.014145-15.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005091-2.45%
Capverse
CAP$0.15692+1.75%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:18
Partager
Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

Oracle ATG Commerce was the platform of record for large enterprises for many years. But the e-commerce game has changed, and now, speed, agility, and scalability are the name of the game.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.7205+3.74%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13185+2.73%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00581-2.18%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/18 04:42
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index

Modernizing Legacy E-Commerce Platforms: From Oracle ATG To Cloud-Native Architectures

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting