Metaplanet, Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, Establishes a Company in the US and Acquires the Domain Name bitcoin.jp! Details Here

Metaplanet, Japan’s largest Bitcoin treasury firm, has taken significant steps to expand its cryptocurrency strategy. The company announced the establishment of two new subsidiaries, one in Japan and one in the US, and the acquisition of the bitcoin.jp domain name.

Metaplanet Establishes New Companies in the US and Japan, Acquires Bitcoin.jp Domain

Tokyo-based Bitcoin Japan Inc. will be responsible for managing Bitcoin-related media, conferences, and online platforms. This includes domain name and Bitcoin Magazine Japan.

On the other hand, Metaplanet Income Corp., established in the USA, will be located in Miami and will focus on generating income from Bitcoin-related financial products, especially derivatives.

Metaplanet aims to grow its Bitcoin revenue model business, which it launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, through this new subsidiary. Both companies will be partially managed by CEO Simon Gerovich.

As of last week, the company increased its Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC, making it the sixth-largest Bitcoin holding in the world. The leader, MicroStrategy (MSTR), holds the top spot with 638,985 BTC.

These developments come on the heels of Metaplanet’s announcement of a new share issuance plan to raise 204.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) from international investors. Shares of the company were down 1.16% on the stock exchange on Wednesday.

With these steps, Metaplanet aims to increase its influence in the Bitcoin ecosystem in both Japan and the US.

*This is not investment advice.

