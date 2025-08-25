Metaplanet Makes History as Bitcoin Treasury Firm Enters FTSE Japan

2025/08/25 17:48
Metaplanet has continued with its Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition strategy and has made history with it. The Japan-based company has purchased $11.7 million worth of BTC. This move follows Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index.

Metaplanet buys more Bitcoin

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich announced today that the firm has bought an additional 103 BTC, valued at approximately $11.7 million. This purchase has placed Metaplanet’s total BTC holdings at 18,991 BTC. These coins were acquired for $1.95 billion at approximately $102,712 per coin.

Year to date (YTD), Metaplanet has achieved a BTC yield of 479.5%. Before the latest purchase, the Japan-based firm purchased 463 BTC at $101,422 per coin. In July, the company added a total of 3,782 BTC, worth about $424 million, to its balance sheet.

Metaplanet has remained committed to accumulating Bitcoin since April 2024. The company CEO has even mentioned that Metaplanet could leverage its Bitcoin holdings to make major acquisitions in the future.

Metaplanet plans to accumulate 210,000 BTC by 2027, which is 1% of the currency’s total 21 million supply.

Metaplanet joins FTSE Japan and all-world indexes

Meanwhile, the latest BTC accumulation by Metaplanet comes shortly after its inclusion in the flagship FTSE Japan Index. This inclusion means Metaplanet has automatically upgraded to the FTSE All-World Index of the largest publicly-listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region.

For Metaplanet, its inclusion in globally recognized stock market indexes means it can redirect capital flows into Bitcoin from traditional financial markets. Notably, Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. gained similar advantage when it was added to the NASDAQ 100 Index months ago.

Meanwhile, Metaplanet has already made other achievements in Japan. According to its Q2 financial report, the company outperformed the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) Core 30. This is a stock market benchmark index featuring Japanese manufacturing and technology giants Sony, Toyota, Nintendo and others.

