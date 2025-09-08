Metaplanet Nears 500% YTD Following New BTC Purchase, Bitcoin Price Rebounds

Metaplanet is nearing a 500% year-to-date yield on its 2025 Bitcoin strategy. The firm announced the expansion of its BTC holdings with a fresh purchase. In reaction, the Bitcoin price has shown steady gains as it continues its recovery.

Metaplanet Nears 500% YTD with New BTC Purchase

Metaplanet announced the purchase of an additional 136 BTC for $15.2 million. With this latest acquisition, the company now controls a total of 20,136 BTC. This represents a cumulative investment of roughly $2.057 billion.

The disclosure revealed that the average purchase price for the most recent tranche was $111,000 per BTC. The company also highlighted the performance of its BTC yield, which is closing in on the 500% mark. 

This metric is used to measure shareholder value tied to its Bitcoin treasury strategy. These benchmarks are designed to track the efficiency of its accumulation plan while minimizing dilution risks.

This acquisition follows its purchase last week. Metaplanet secured 1,009 BTC for approximately $112 million. That transaction allowed the company to cross the 20,000 BTC mark.

Furthermore, Metaplanet shareholders approved a plan to issue up to 550 million new shares overseas. This is valued at $884 million. The capital raise would be used to continue to expand its BTC reserves. CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed the approval, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening governance and aligning with the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation roadmap.

Bitcoin Price Recovers

The announcement also coincides with fresh momentum in the Bitcoin price. The token has recovered to $111,000, rising by 1% over the last day and by almost 7% over the week. Moreover, trading volumes have increased by 23%. This indicates a resurgence of investor interest as Bitcoin maintains its strength above important psychological levels.

Source: TradingView; Bitcoin Price Daily Chart

In other treasury developments, MARA Holdings confirmed it now holds $5.9 billion worth of Bitcoin. This maintained its position as one of the largest corporate holders globally, second only to Michael Saylor’s Strategy. Despite recent market volatility, MARA mined 705 BTC in August, averaging 22.7 BTC daily.

Meanwhile, Strategy itself disclosed a fresh purchase of 4,048 BTC for $449.3 million at an average price of $110,981 per coin. This boosted its year-to-date BTC yield to 25.7%. Michael Saylor has even teased another possible acquisition with a brief post on X.

With Metaplanet’s YTD gains nearing 500%, the firm has become one of Asia’s most aggressive Bitcoin investors. Its unrelenting purchasing expenditure demonstrates how corporate treasuries are influencing the nature of the market. These actions have also had a direct impact on the Bitcoin price, supporting the concept that it can serve as a reserve asset.

