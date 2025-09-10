Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Treasury in Upsized International Share Offering

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:56
RealLink
REAL$0.06026-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10185+0.48%
Movement
MOVE$0.1255--%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0015266+5.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016002-8.53%

Bitcoin Magazine

Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Treasury in Upsized International Share Offering

Metaplanet Inc. (TSE Standard: 3350) has announced the successful pricing and upsizing of its international share offering, raising JPY 205 billion (~USD 1.4 billion) to fuel its ongoing Bitcoin-first treasury strategy.

The company confirmed that 385 million new shares will be issued at JPY 553 per share, generating a total issue price of JPY 212.9 billion. After deducting fees, the total amount paid in will reach JPY 205.3 billion, of which JPY 204.1 billion will be allocated directly to Bitcoin-related initiatives.

In a statement, CEO Simon Gerovich said: Metaplanet has finalized its international offering, upsized from 180M underwritten to 385M shares. Total raise: JPY 205B (~USD 1.4B). More Bitcoin purchases incoming.”

Expanding the Bitcoin Treasury

According to the release, JPY 183.7 billion of the proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin between September and October 2025, significantly increasing Metaplanet’s holdings. As of September 1, 2025, the company already holds 20,000 Bitcoin, valued at approximately JPY 322 billion.

Metaplanet first announced its treasury transformation in May 2024, committing to adopt Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset. The move was designed to hedge against Japan’s prolonged negative real interest rates, high national debt, and ongoing yen depreciation.

Income Generation from Bitcoin

The remaining JPY 20.4 billion from the offering will be allocated to the company’s Bitcoin Income Generation Business, which generates yield through Bitcoin options trading. In Q2 FY2025, this segment produced JPY 1.9 billion in revenue, highlighting its role as a complementary revenue driver to Bitcoin accumulation.

Metaplanet stated that these allocations will help the company achieve sustained profitability while strengthening its Bitcoin-focused treasury model.

Strengthening Market Position

The offering also marks a substantial increase in Metaplanet’s capital base, with capital stock and capital surplus each rising by JPY 102.6 billion. Following the issuance, the company’s total outstanding shares will increase from 755.9 million to 1.14 billion shares.

By executing one of the largest Bitcoin-focused capital raises in Asia, Metaplanet positions itself as a leading corporate pioneer in Bitcoin adoption. The firm aims to set an example for other listed companies across Japan and Asia seeking to manage inflation risks and currency devaluation through digital assets.

For those interested in hearing more about Metaplanet, check out the video below where Gerovich explains how the company became the number one traded stock in Japan:

This post Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Expand Bitcoin Treasury in Upsized International Share Offering first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Nik.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/business/metaplanet-raises-1-4-billion-to-expand-bitcoin-treasury-in-upsized-international-share-offering

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln’s API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million.  $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg’s Solana Earn […] The post Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$216.18+1.42%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01903+0.05%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 07:43
Partager
New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

The US House Appropriations Committee has advanced H.R. 5166 — the Financial Services and General Government (FSGG) spending bill for FY2026 — with language that would formally direct the Treasury Department to spell out how the federal government will custody Bitcoin and other digital assets it acquires, explicitly including holdings earmarked for the newly created […]
Humanity
H$0.04241-5.98%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013446-6.32%
Spell Token
SPELL$0.0004863-0.59%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/10 07:00
Partager
Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

PANews reported on September 10th that US SEC documents show that Grayscale has submitted S-3 registration statements for the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) and Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) to the SEC. Grayscale has also submitted an S-1 registration statement for the Grayscale Hedera Trust ETF, intending to publicly offer securities in the United States.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$578.9-1.39%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004867-0.18%
Litecoin
LTC$112.27-0.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 07:18
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

New Bitcoin Reserve Bill Pressures Treasury On Custody Rules

Grayscale has submitted registration statements for BCH, LTC, and HBAR to the US SEC

Ethena Labs Joins Bid for Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin Control

Mode introduces AI Quant for Kalshi crypto markets using Synthdata predictive intelligence