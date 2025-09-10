Metaplanet raises $1.4B in upsized international offering, plans more Bitcoin purchases

Key Takeaways

  • Metaplanet raised 205 billion yen ($1.4 billion) through an upsized international stock offering.
  • The company increased the number of shares offered from 180 million to 385 million due to strong investor demand.

Metaplanet completed an international stock offering today, raising 205 billion yen ($1.4 billion) after expanding the sale from an initially planned 180 million shares to 385 million shares.

The Japanese company said it plans to use proceeds from the upsized offering to purchase additional Bitcoin. The offering was more than double the original underwritten amount, indicating strong investor demand for the shares.

The completion of the fundraising positions Metaplanet to expand its Bitcoin holdings as part of its digital asset strategy.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-raises-1-4b-upsized-offering-bitcoin-purchases/

