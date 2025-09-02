Metaplanet Secures Shareholder Approval for $884M Capital Plan

Metaplanet Inc. shareholders approved a proposal to raise $884 million on Monday. This decision comes amid a major financing crunch. The company’s stock value has dropped 54% since mid-June. The capital raise aims to stabilize Metaplanet‘s financial position as It navigates a challenging market.
The approved plan allows Metaplanet to issue up to 550 million new shares overseas and offer preferred stock to investors. Shareholders voted in favor of the plan during an extraordinary meeting held in Shibuya, Tokyo. The approval comes as Metaplanet faces difficulties in raising funds through its previous stock-dependent financing methods.
The company’s stock decline has had a direct impact on its financing agreements. The firm’s stock-dependent “flywheel” financing mechanism has slowed down significantly. As a result, Metaplanet has less capital available for Bitcoin purchases.
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin strategy faces significant challenges as stock prices drop. The firm’s Bitcoin accumulation plan, which relies on rising stock prices, has slowed. Mark Chadwick, former Jefferies analyst, highlighted the effects of this decline. According to Chadwick, the slowed financing mechanism has reduced available capital for Bitcoin purchases.
Ray Youssef, CEO of p2p crypto app NoOnes, warned about the risks of mixing equity with Bitcoin investments. He stated that using financial tricks can open doors to fragility. Despite this, Metaplanet has continued to purchase Bitcoin. In Monday’s meeting, Metaplanet announced buying 1,009 BTC for about $112.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 20,000 BTC.
Metaplanet remains focused on its goal to acquire 210,000 BTC by 2027. However, this plan faces uncertainty as the company deals with funding struggles. If Metaplanet cannot raise the necessary capital, it may fail to reach its goals. CEO Simon Gerovich has expressed confidence in the company’s future, but external challenges remain significant.
Despite the setbacks, Metaplanet’s holdings have increased significantly. Over the past year, its percentage of Bitcoin per share surged by 2,274%. The firm’s new status in FTSE Russell’s mid-cap category is a step toward recovery.
The post Metaplanet Secures Shareholder Approval for $884M Capital Plan appeared first on Blockonomi.