Metaplanet Snags Bitcoin.jp Domain, Launches New Subsidiary

2025/09/17 18:18

Metaplanet has recently acquired the Bitcoin.jp domain as part of a broader plan to strengthen its Bitcoin-related BTC $116 429 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.32 T Vol. 24h: $42.90 B operations in Japan.

In a board meeting on September 17, the company approved the purchase and detailed its ambitions to build a unified platform for media, events, and services tied to Bitcoin.

According to the notice, Japan’s biggest Bitcoin holder has already established a new subsidiary, Bitcoin Japan Co., to manage upcoming initiatives.

These include running the “Bitcoin Magazine Japan,” hosting the Bitcoin Japan Conference in 2027, and developing new Bitcoin-based products and services.

The company also intends to leverage the domain for commercial ventures such as advertising and affiliate programs.

Executives emphasized that Bitcoin.jp will serve as a central hub for investors, shareholders, and the wider public seeking information about Japan’s Bitcoin ecosystem. They aim to use the domain for long-term growth, brand recognition, and user engagement.

The Bitcoin.jp domain was acquired directly from an owner who had held it for more than a decade.

Capital Raise and Bitcoin Accumulation

Last week, Metaplanet raised over $1.4 billion to largely fund additional Bitcoin purchases and the revenue expansion.

The company aims to scale up its Bitcoin acquisition till October via the fund to achieve its 30,000 BTC Treasury goal by the year-end.

Metaplanet has set an ambitious target of holding 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, a goal that would position it among the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders.

Currently, it owns 20,136 BTC at an average buying price of $102,669, putting it at a paper profit of nearly 13.8% at current price.

However, the aggressive expansion has come with market skepticism. Metaplanet’s stock has fallen around 65% from its June 2025 peak. This suggests investor concerns over repeated share issuances, price volatility of the top crypto coin, and growing short positions from traders.

Despite these headwinds, Bitcoin.jp platform is expected to solidify Metaplanet’s reputation as a leading Bitcoin-focused enterprise in Asia.

