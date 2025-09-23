Metaplanet Snaps Up 5,419 BTC, Becomes 5th Largest Corporate Holder

Metaplanet, a Japanese public company, bought 5,419 Bitcoin in a single purchase and climbed into the ranks of the world’s largest corporate holders. Related Reading: Ripple CTO Drops Bombshell: XRP At The Core Of Trillions In Banking Future According to reports, the buy pushed its total holdings to 25,555 BTC. That move now places the firm among the top five corporate Bitcoin treasuries. Large Purchase And New Ranking Reports have disclosed the purchase cost around $632.5 million, at an average price of about $116,724 per Bitcoin. Market watchers noticed the company surpassed exchange-backed treasuries to claim the fifth spot. The company’s average cost basis across all holdings is said to be roughly $106,000 per BTC. The scale is significant, and the shift in ranking was immediate. Metaplanet’s leap drew attention because the company did not make the purchase quietly. Based on reports, it has been raising capital specifically to buy more Bitcoin. The Japanese firm has announced plans to raise around $1.4 billion through share and warrant issuances and other offerings. Those funds are earmarked for additional accumulation. The target gives a sense of their appetite: they aim to hold 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, a figure that would amount to roughly one percent of all Bitcoin expected to exist. Metaplanet has acquired 5419 BTC for ~$632.53 million at ~$116,724 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025. As of 9/22/2025, we hold 25,555 $BTC acquired for ~$2.71 billion at ~$106,065 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/CBhZi2X9lE — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 22, 2025 Funding Moves And Strategy According to reports, the company is using equity sales to fund accumulation, including special share offerings. That approach shifts the balance of risk onto shareholders when Bitcoin swings widely. Some investors welcome the bold plan. Others worry about dilution and how repeated capital rounds could affect existing holders. The strategy is straightforward: raise money, buy Bitcoin, repeat. Some actions were passive at first, then became aggressive as the company accelerated purchases. Market response has been mixed. Stock traders reacted with volatility. The company's share price saw both gains and pullbacks after the announcement. Some analysts flagged the obvious tradeoff—large Bitcoin exposure can deliver big upside when BTC rallies, but it also amplifies losses during sharp declines. Still, Metaplanet has posted strong headline gains: one source reported a year-to-date yield near 395% tied to the move into Bitcoin, though that figure depends heavily on Bitcoin's performance over the same period. 