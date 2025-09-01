Metaplanet Stock Falls 54% as Bitcoin Funding Strategy Faces Crisis

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/01 17:39
Threshold
T$0.01603-1.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,590.37+0.17%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0731-3.17%

TLDR

  • Metaplanet (3350.T) stock has plunged 54% since mid-June while Bitcoin gained 2%, breaking their fundraising model
  • The company’s share-based “flywheel” strategy with MS warrants is failing as stock price drops make warrant exercises unattractive
  • Metaplanet holds 18,991 BTC and aims to reach 100,000 BTC by end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027
  • Company plans to raise $880 million through overseas share offering and potentially $3.7 billion through preferred shares
  • Bitcoin premium has collapsed from over 8x in June to just 2x, raising dilution risks for the strategy

Metaplanet’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy is hitting turbulence as the Tokyo-listed company’s stock price collapse threatens its unique fundraising model. The firm’s shares have crashed 54% since mid-June while Bitcoin itself gained around 2% during the same timeframe.

Source: Google Finance

This divergence has broken what the company calls its “flywheel” strategy. The mechanism relies on rising share prices to make MS warrants attractive to exercise by Evo Fund, Metaplanet’s key investor.

With the stock in freefall, those warrants are no longer appealing to Evo. This has squeezed Metaplanet’s liquidity and slowed its Bitcoin buying spree.

Former Goldman Sachs trader Simon Gerovich leads the company’s Bitcoin strategy. Under his direction, Metaplanet has built a treasury of 18,991 BTC.

This makes it the seventh-largest public Bitcoin holder according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET. The company has set ambitious targets of 100,000 BTC by end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027.

But reaching those goals now requires a funding pivot. Gerovich is scrambling to find alternative capital sources as the original strategy falters.

New Funding Routes Under Pressure

On Wednesday, Metaplanet announced plans to raise approximately 130.3 billion yen ($880 million) through a public share offering in overseas markets. This represents a shift away from domestic Japanese funding sources.

Shareholders will vote Monday on approving the issuance of up to 555 million preferred shares. This rare financial instrument in Japan could raise as much as 555 billion yen ($3.7 billion).

Gerovich described the preferred shares as a “defensive mechanism” in a Bloomberg interview. The structure allows capital infusion without diluting common shareholders if the stock continues falling.

These preferred shares are expected to offer up to 6% annual dividends. They would initially be capped at 25% of the firm’s Bitcoin holdings value.

The high yield could appeal to Japanese investors who have been starved of decent returns. Japan’s ultra-low interest rate environment has left income-seeking investors with few options.

Premium Collapse Raises Stakes

The success of Metaplanet’s entire strategy hinges on maintaining what analysts call the “Bitcoin premium.” This measures the difference between the company’s market cap and the actual value of its Bitcoin holdings.

This compression increases dilution risks for existing shareholders. If the premium continues falling, new share issuances become increasingly costly for current investors.

The company has suspended Evo’s warrant exercises from September 3 to 30. This move clears the path for the preferred stock issuance to proceed.

Whether this funding shift can stabilize Metaplanet’s strategy remains uncertain. The company is essentially betting it can access alternative capital markets while its domestic funding model repairs itself.

The preferred share vote on Monday will be a key test of investor confidence. Approval would give Metaplanet access to massive funding but could also signal desperation to some market observers.

The post Metaplanet Stock Falls 54% as Bitcoin Funding Strategy Faces Crisis appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

PANews reported on September 1st that ZhongAn Smart Life (02271.HK), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced it will soon sign a memorandum of understanding with a virtual asset trading platform operator licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). The two parties plan to collaborate on digital asset-related businesses. The collaboration includes jointly exploring digital asset business opportunities, opening an account for the group to allocate cryptocurrency assets, providing digital asset infrastructure support, and providing technical advice and compliance assistance. The collaboration aims to promote business innovation and digital transformation within the group, enhancing its core competitiveness. Its share price closed at HK$4.84, up 16.35%.
Sign
SIGN$0.06904-2.04%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Core DAO
CORE$0.436-2.35%
Partager
PANews2025/09/01 16:56
Partager
Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Stellar (XLM) has been navigating a period of consolidation after a notable run earlier in the year. Currently trading around $0.35, $XLM has experienced a modest decline over the past month, following a high of roughly $0.51 in mid-July. Over the past month, the token has largely moved sideways, with a slight downward trend breaking […]
Stellar
XLM$0.3569-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-1.50%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 15:40
Partager
Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) have long been attractive to investors with a blockchain growth tale. Both projects enjoy powerful communities and have real-life applications
RealLink
REAL$0.05702-0.80%
XRP
XRP$2.7812-1.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004112-3.47%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/01 16:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ZhongAn Smart Life will cooperate with Hong Kong virtual asset trading platforms to explore digital asset business, and its stock price closed up 16.35%.

Stellar Price Prediction September 2025: What to Expect From $XLM This Month

Forget Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP), Here’s the Next 50x Crypto to Buy Now.

Alpenglow Upgrade Passed! Solana Undergoes a Major Restructuring, Completely Overhauling Consensus, Economics, and Security Models

Hyperliquid Launches LINEA-USD Margin Contract Trading