Metaplanet Stock Rockets 8% After Bagging FTSE Japan Inclusion

Metaplanet, nicknamed Asian MicroStrategy, has hit a milestone with a listing on index provider FTSE Russell’s September 2025 Semi-Annual Review. It literally went from being a small-cap to a mid-cap stock in the index provider. This way, the Japanese financial powerhouse is pumped up to go on the FTSE Japan Index.

Metaplanet Joins FTSE Japan Indexes

The FTSE Japan Index is a stock market index of mid-cap and large-cap companies listed on Japanese exchanges.

The index provider provides updates and rebalances the indexes every quarter. Metaplanet’s strong Q2 performance gave it the privilege to be added to this index, and this means that it is automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index.

This is an index of the largest publicly listed companies by market capitalization in each geographic region. It is worth noting that the inclusion of Metaplanet in each of these stock indexes will create a path for passive capital flows from the Traditional Finance (TradFi) market into the Bitcoin BTC $111 169 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.21 T Vol. 24h: $48.34 B market, a move that will support BTC floor prices in the long run.

Also, this new development indirectly opens up passive investors to the flagship cryptocurrency. It is worth noting that since Metaplanet kicked off its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, its stock has successfully outperformed that of many top companies. According to its Q2 earnings report, the firm surpassed the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) Core 30.

This stock market benchmark index features the likes of Toyota, Sony, Nintendo, and several other Japanese manufacturing and technology giants.

Metaplanet Outperforms Tesla, Coinbase, and Others

When it acquired 1,088 Bitcoin at the beginning of June, its total BTC holdings rose to 8,888 BTC.

Currently, it has also recorded an impressive 225% BTC yield since the beginning of the year. Such a milestone placed Metaplanet among the top ten Bitcoin treasury firms, surpassing Jack Dorsey’s Block. Inc.

By the time its BTC holding reached 12,345 BTC, it had also outperformed Tesla, which had only 11,509 BTC at the time. Fast forward to the present day, Metaplanet boasts of 18,888 BTC in its big bag, worth nearly $2 billion. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, this makes it the seventh-largest publicly traded holder of Bitcoin.

Apart from Tesla and The Block, it has also surpassed Coinbase and the Hut 8 mining firm in BTC holdings.

Metaplanet Stock Rise With BTC Price Rally

On the one hand, Metaplanet stock has been on the increase since it joined the FTSE indexes.

Google Finance shows that the stock previously closed at ¥835.00, but it is currently trading at ¥904.00. This represents an 8.26% price rally as of writing. It is clear that as the price of Bitcoin rises, so does this stock price. However, Bitcoin has been faced with a downtrend over the past few days.

From hitting an All-time High (ATH) above $123,000, the coin has now returned to around $111,000. CoinMarketCap data shows that BTC is trading at $111,477.29, corresponding with a 2.92% dip over the last 24 hours.

The post Metaplanet Stock Rockets 8% After Bagging FTSE Japan Inclusion appeared first on Coinspeaker.