Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 13:49
1
1$0,005353+435,30%
Union
U$0,015162+9,52%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0862+0,27%
Triathon
GROW$0,0612+144,80%
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%

In brief

  • Tokyo-listed Metaplanet is expanding to the U.S.
  • Its Miami-based subsidiary will initially have $15 million in capital.
  • The firm meanwhile closed on its $1.45 billion public offering.

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed hotel group that owns $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, said on Wednesday that its business is expanding to the U.S.

The firm, which owns more than 20,000 Bitcoin, is establishing a subsidiary in Miami, Florida, to “manage and grow income-generation activities,” according to a press release.

Metaplanet said the wholly-owned firm, dubbed Metaplanet Income Corp., will initially have $15 million in capital. It will provide its parent company with a better opportunity to “pursue derivatives operations and related activities that produce revenue,” Metaplanet added.

The company’s shares changed hands around $4.06, falling nearly 4% on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance. The company’s stock price has plunged roughly 68% over the past three months from $12.90, although it has still increased 74% year-to-date.

Founded in 1999, Metaplanet has managed budget hotels across Japan, including “love hotels,” but Wednesday’s announcement makes no mention of hospitality. Rather, Metaplanet said the new subsidiary will be separate from its treasury operations.

In the second quarter, Metaplanet disclosed an operating profit of ¥817 million ($5.5 million) on ¥1.23 billion ($8.4 million) in total sales, according to a shareholder presentation

The performance was largely driven by Metaplanet’s income-generation segment, which generated ¥1.13 billion ($7.7 million) by selling Bitcoin put options. The derivatives are only profitable for buyers when Bitcoin’s spot price falls below an option’s given strike price.

“This business has become our engine of growth, generating consistent revenue and net income,” Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich said on X on Wednesday.

Gerovich separately said on Wednesday that Metaplanet had officially closed on its $1.45 billion offering of 385 million shares.

More than 70 investors ponied up funds during an associated roadshow, “including some of the largest mutual fund complexes, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds,” he said.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/339922/metaplanet-stock-slides-japanese-bitcoin-treasury-miami

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,07164-0,01%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004412-0,38%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08576-3,77%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

In a dramatic shift in investment patterns, South Korean retail investors withdrew $657 million from Tesla stock in August 2025, representing the largest monthly outflow in more than two years. At the same time, by mid-2025, they had shifted more than $12 billion into U.S.-listed companies tied to cryptocurrency, indicating a deepening preference for digital […]
Union
U$0,015212+8,32%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08612-0,11%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 14:00
Partager
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just made it easier for fund issuers to list crypto exchange-traded products.
FUND
FUND$0,01806+3,20%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 14:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Clears the Way for Spot Crypto ETFs with New Generic Rules

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API