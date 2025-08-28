Metaplanet Suspends Stock Acquisition Rights For Batch 20, 22, What’s Happening?

Metaplanet jumped back into the spotlight after a series of recent announcements, as it revealed a temporary pause on 20th to 22nd series of stock acquisition rights.

Bitcoin’s pullback in the second half of August shifted attention towards corporate BTC buyers such as Metaplanet and Strategy.

This is because these companies have been aggressively building up their Bitcoin portfolios. More importantly, they have been scooping up more BTC with every major pullback.

As a result, Metaplanet’s decision to suspend stock acquisition raised some questions, especially regarding whether it will buy the recent dip.

Although Metaplanet did not give an exact reason behind the decision, it still noted that the move was within legal grounds.

It also noted that it may also allow the holders of those rights to resume their stock acquisition rights, and this will be gazetted when the decision gets reversed.

The suspended rights to buy may have raised concerns as to whether the company was waiting for lower BTC prices.

However, Metaplanet also made another announcement revealing plans for a new round of share issuance.

The announcement was noteworthy because the new share issuance will target the international market.

Unlike previous share issuances which were historically confined within the Japanese market.

Metaplanet’s attempt to tap international liquidity underscored the rising demand for its shares courtesy of its growing popularity.

According to reports, the company reportedly plans to raise about $881 million from its latest round of issuance, with the aim of buying more BTC.

Metaplanet has already established itself as one of the top companies investing in BTC.

Selling its shares in the international market will allow the company to secure more liquidity to accelerate its BTC acquisition strategy.

Bitcoin treasuries data revealed that Metaplanet held 18,991 BTC at the time of observation. A significant amount but notably lower compared to Blackrock or Strategy holdings.

The data also revealed that Metaplanet acquired its BTC at an average cost of $102,150. Moreover, its holdings held a 9.69% profit at the time of observation.

Metaplanet Bitcoin holdings over time/ source: Bitcointreasuries.net

Metaplanet’s cost basis means the company would benefit if BTC price pushes lower. This would allow its next BTC purchases to move closer to its average cost.

Stock Price Bounces Back

News of another share issuance may already be favouring Metaplanet stock price.

The latter exchanged hands at $6.14 at the time of observation, courtesy of a 7.58% upside in the last 24 hours.

Metaplanet stock price previously dropped as low as $5.66 on Tuesday and as low as $5.61 on 21 August.

Although the stock price achieved a significant recovery this week, it was still down by 22.66% from its highest price point in the last 4 weeks.

The stock price achieved a 2025 high of $15.35 in May and was thus significantly discounted since then.

The company has also become increasingly involved in the crypto sphere. A move that resembles Microstrategy’s efforts in the same industry.

Its success in the industry was also largely driven by the fact that its shares allow Japanese investors to secure exposure to Bitcoin.