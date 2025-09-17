Metaplanet to Invest $1.25 Billion in Bitcoin by October

Key Points:
  • Metaplanet invests $1.25 billion in Bitcoin by October 2025.
  • $139 million dedicated to Bitcoin yield generation.
  • Impact grows as Metaplanet expands BTC holdings.

Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed technology firm, announced plans on September 17 to invest $1.25 billion in Bitcoin and allocate $139 million for its Bitcoin yield-generating business by October.

The move positions Metaplanet as a significant corporate player in the cryptocurrency market, potentially triggering Bitcoin pricing volatility and influencing public corporate adoption strategies globally.

Market Dynamics and Regulatory Impact of Metaplanet’s Investment

Bold market reactions arose, as $1.25 billion slated for Bitcoin acquisitions might introduce market volatility and price surges. Investors showed optimism, with a $30 million investment by Nakamoto Holdings.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin trades at $116,606.09 with a market cap of $2.32 trillion, commanding 57.53% of market dominance. In the last 24 hours, the trading volume reached $48.26 billion, marking a 0.96% price increase. The circulating supply stands at 19,922,109 BTC.

Market Dynamics and Regulatory Impact of Metaplanet’s Investment

Did you know? Metaplanet’s Bitcoin investment aligns with MicroStrategy’s historical strategy to adopt Bitcoin, witnessing similar market ripple effects.

Coincu research experts suggest that Metaplanet’s infusion of significant liquidity could drive market dynamics, potentially influencing regulatory frameworks and technological adoption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:04 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/metaplanet-bitcoin-investment-october/

