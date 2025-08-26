Metaplanet Wins Seat At FTSE’s Japan Index As Bitcoin Accumulation Spree Continues ⋆ ZyCrypto

Metaplanet has been added to the FTSE Japan Index in the index provider’s September 2025 Semi-Annual review, with the Bitcoin treasury firm upgraded from a small-cap to a mid-cap stock.

Metaplanet’s inclusion marks another “important milestone” as it attempts to stay “as Japan’s leading Bitcoin treasury company”, CEO Simon Gerovich wrote in a Sunday post on the X social media platform.

Metaplanet’s inclusion in the FTSE Japan Index means it is automatically added to the FTSE All-World Index of the biggest publicly-listed firms by market cap in each geographic region.

Shortly after Gerovich announced the inclusion, the company disclosed it continues to double down on Bitcoin as a reserve asset, with its latest purchase of an additional 103 BTC.

The purchase, made at an average price of $113,491 per Bitcoin, lifts the company’s total holdings to 18,991 BTC. This stash keeps Metaplanet as the world’s seventh-largest Bitcoin treasury company.

Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich also said on X that the firm has spent $1.95 billion acquiring its overall bitcoin holdings at an average price of $102,712 per Bitcoin.

Founded as a hospitality company, Metaplanet shifted its business focus to Bitcoin in 2024, mimicking the playbook of Michael Saylor’s BTC holding firm Strategy. Metaplanet has positioned itself as Asia’s closest proxy to a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund. The Tokyo-listed investment company’s executives have set a bold target to accumulate 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing 1% of the asset’s total supply. 

Metaplanet also provided an update on its Bitcoin-related performance metrics. Between July 1, 2025, and August 25, 2025, the BTC Yield stood at 29.1%, reflecting the growth in Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares outstanding.

Meanwhile, Eric Trump, who was appointed as a strategic adviser to Metaplanet in March, will reportedly join the company’s Sept. 1 shareholder meeting in Tokyo, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.


